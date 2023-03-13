RALEIGH – Bishop McGuinness won their second straight championship rolling by Chatham Charter convincingly 73-43 to win the 1A girls basketball state championship. The Villians had four scorers in double-figures in a balanced team effort that saw nine different players score.

Adelaide Jernigan led the Villians with 21 points and three rebounds. She also contributed four assists on her way to earning Kay Yow Most Valuable Player honors. Charley Chappell was selected as the Villians Most Outstanding Player, scoring eight points to go with six rebounds and six assists.

Three other Villians were in double-figures. Kiersten Varner led other scorers from Bishop McGuinness with 12 points and nine rebounds. Tate Chappell chipped in 10 points and Isabella Ross had 11.

Chatham Charter was powered by Meah Brooks who had 18 points and nine rebounds in the game. She was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Knights. The only other Knights player with double digits in the points column was Tamarya Walden who had 11 points and three rebounds in the game.

Chatham Charter finished the season 26-6. The Knights won the Eastern Regional final for the first time in program history and were the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference champions.

Bishop McGuinness wrapped up the year 28-4. The Villians were the conference champions of the Northwest 1A. Bishop McGuinness won the Western Regional Finals for the 11th time in program history, earning their 11th State Championship. The win secured back-to-back titles for the Villians.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 1A girls basketball championship were Lillian Jones from Chatham Charter and Katie Deal from Bishop McGuinness.