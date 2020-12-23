Bladen County rescinds ban on competition for basketball in 5-4 vote

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a specially called session on Dec. 20 to discuss participation in high school basketball with the state-issued mask mandate.
Basketball participation was the only item on the agenda. A motion was made immediately to rescind the previous decision to ban its two high schools from participating in high school basketball this season.
Without any discussion, the board voted 5-4 to adopt the motion, meaning high school basketball teams in Bladen County will be permitted to compete in basketball this season.
Bladen County Schools announced earlier this month that it would not allow its high schools to participate in basketball because of health concerns around the mask mandate, which requires high school basketball players to wear masks at all times — including during practices and games.
"The high school AD’s and Superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms. It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical activity while wearing a face-covering," a press release from the school district said. "Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball."
Basketball teams in Bladen County have been allowed to hold light workouts since the decision.
The NCHSAA mask mandate allows for student-athletes to receive an exemption if they have an underlying medical condition that would prevent them from competing in a mask. Students with underlying conditions will need a letter from a doctor.
NCHSAA basketball games are slated to begin on Jan. 4. The season will consist of 14 games, followed by a five-round state playoff over the course of two weeks.
The decision impacts both high schools in the district — East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School.
Last season, the East Bladen boys basketball team posted a 4-18 record, while the girls team posted a 22-5 record, including a 14-2 mark in the Three Rivers 1A/2A Conference, which gave them a second place finish in the conference standings.
The West Bladen boys basketball team was 5-18 last season. Meanwhile, the West Bladen girls were 16-9 overall and finished third in the Three Rivers 1A/2A Conference with an 11-5 record.