Bladen County rescinds ban on competition for basketball in 5-4 vote

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a specially called session on Dec. 20 to discuss participation in high school basketball with the state-issued mask mandate.

Basketball participation was the only item on the agenda. A motion was made immediately to rescind the previous decision to ban its two high schools from participating in high school basketball this season.

Without any discussion, the board voted 5-4 to adopt the motion, meaning high school basketball teams in Bladen County will be permitted to compete in basketball this season.

Bladen County Schools announced earlier this month that it would not allow its high schools to participate in basketball because of health concerns around the mask mandate, which requires high school basketball players to wear masks at all times — including during practices and games.