Blue Cross NC to serve as the official health insurance partner of the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC).

As part of the partnership, Blue Cross NC will be recognized as the official health insurance partner of the NCHSAA and the presenting sponsor of a new yearlong campaign to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and women’s athletics in the NCHSAA.

Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, the NCHSAA and Blue Cross NC will honor significant moments, accomplishments, teams and individuals that have made an impact on the growth of high school women’s athletics in North Carolina. Part of this campaign will also include a social media spotlight series, concluding on June 23, 2022, the official adoption date of Title IX in 1972. Blue Cross NC will also serve as a sponsor for all 2021-2022 NCHSAA Women’s Championships.

“NCHSAA is proud to kick off our partnership with Blue Cross NC,” said Que Tucker, Commissioner of the NCHSAA. “Working together, we’ll continue to lift up and highlight women’s athletics and support healthy communities across all 100 counties in North Carolina.”