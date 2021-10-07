Blue Cross NC to serve as the official health insurance partner of the NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC).
As part of the partnership, Blue Cross NC will be recognized as the official health insurance partner of the NCHSAA and the presenting sponsor of a new yearlong campaign to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and women’s athletics in the NCHSAA.
Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, the NCHSAA and Blue Cross NC will honor significant moments, accomplishments, teams and individuals that have made an impact on the growth of high school women’s athletics in North Carolina. Part of this campaign will also include a social media spotlight series, concluding on June 23, 2022, the official adoption date of Title IX in 1972. Blue Cross NC will also serve as a sponsor for all 2021-2022 NCHSAA Women’s Championships.
“NCHSAA is proud to kick off our partnership with Blue Cross NC,” said Que Tucker, Commissioner of the NCHSAA. “Working together, we’ll continue to lift up and highlight women’s athletics and support healthy communities across all 100 counties in North Carolina.”
This fall, Blue Cross NC and Healthy Blue, Blue Cross NC’s Medicaid managed care plan, are hitting the road for a hometown spirit tour. Throughout the tour, Blue Cross NC will visit eight member schools to highlight gender equity in sports. At some of the state's most anticipated high school football matchups, Blue Cross NC and Healthy Blue will be interacting with fans to promote community pride and hometown rivalry traditions. In addition, Blue Cross NC will also be presenting a $1,000 donation to the athletic programs of each visited school to further support women’s athletics in the NCHSAA.
"We resolve to be a champion for women everywhere – and this collaboration with NCHSAA allows us to do just that, celebrating the importance of women in sports and fostering the next generation of leaders," said Reagan Greene Pruitt, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement at Blue Cross NC. “Working in our local communities, we’re proud to support women across North Carolina as they strive for equity in every facet of life.”
For more information about this initiative and the NCHSAA women’s sports celebration, visit www.NCHSAA.org.