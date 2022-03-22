BODYARMOR Baseball Showcase set for this summer

DURHAM, NC – The BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 13-17, 2022 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Justin Roberson (Perquimans Co.), Justin Hill (Currituck), Cameron Ramsey (Rocky Mount Academy) & Steve Saunders (First Flight)

Region 2 – Robert Kravitz (Arendell Parrott), Josh Shaffer (Croatan), Tomas Bowker (Hoggard) & Justin Carroll (Midway)

Region 3 – Aaron Parnell (South Johnston), Adam Weaver (Corinth Holders), Nate Logan (Middle Creek) & Carlos Varela (Wake Forest)

Region 4 – Matthew Hunt (St. Pauls), Jarrod Britt (Cape Fear), Jevon Wade (Lee County) & Zach Bingham (Harnett Central)

Region 5 – Keith Walker (Glenn), Ryan Spencer (Trinity), Jason Smith (Southern Alamance) & Shane Worth (South Stokes)

Region 6 – Terry Tucker (South Stanly), Windell Robertson (Cox Mill), John Markley (West Lincoln) & Jeff Stack (Sun Valley)

Region 7 – Jack Moss (Forbush), Jason Bumgarner (West Caldwell), Drew Ward (West Wilkes) & Derrick Wishon (North Iredell)

Region 8 – Scotty Ruff (Brevard), Dylan Jones (Erwin), Todd Griffin (Enka) & Zack Shepherd (Tuscola)

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Triangle region. The BODYARMOR State Games begin on June 4 and conclude on June 26, hosting competitions at venues throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Sanford, Garner, Wake Forest, Clayton, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.