BODYARMOR State Games high school baseball coaches announced

DURHAM – The BODYARMOR State Games, previously known as the Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 28 through July 2 at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.