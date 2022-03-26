BODYARMOR State Games High School Soccer Showcase coaches announced

DURHAM, NC – The BODYARMOR State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 18-19, 2022 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The Showcase features four boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors (classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025).

The coaches for each regional team have been selected and are listed below with the head coach listed first and their high school in parentheses:

Girls West – Scott Cline (Swain), Jonathan Parsons (Smoky Mountain) and Stephen Parsons (Smoky Mountain)

Girls South – Kash Knight (Sun Valley), Vic Johnson (Union Academy) and Matthew Martineau (Grimsley)

Girls North – Michael Atkinson (Enloe), James Barrington (Enloe) and Rick Pittarelli (Wake Forest)

Girls East – Richard Frazier (Hunt), Randol Mendoza (Greenfield School) and Eric O’Brien (Hunt)

Boys West – Ric Lester (Bandys) and Mataus Diaz (West Iredell)

Boys South – Will Hurley (Mount Airy), Holden Hurley (Mount Airy) and Marco Rebollar (Elkin)

Boys North – Kris Hanks (Rolesville) and Colin McDavid (Hoke County)

Boys East – Rodrigo Diaz (Wallace Rose-Hill) and Luis Cisneros (Wallace Rose-Hill)

To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Soccer Showcase, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

Summer Games Highlights

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Triangle region. The BODYARMOR State Games begin on June 4 and conclude on June 26, hosting competitions at venues throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Sanford, Garner, Wake Forest, Clayton, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.

The 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: BODYARMOR, Visit NC, Truist, Lowes Foods, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Morningstar Law Group, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Durham Sports Commission. It is not too late to be part of this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; to become a sponsor contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.