BODYARMOR State Games high school softball coaches announced

DURHAM – The BODYARMOR State Games, previously known as the Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase, will take place June 22-24 at Duke University and Thomas Brooks Park. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from six North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.
Only high school underclassmen (2022-2024 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information on the High School Softball Showcase, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.
The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Triangle region. The 34th annual BODYARMOR State Games begin on June 5 and will conclude on July 10 is hosting competitions at venues throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Sanford, Garner, Wake Forest, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.
The 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include BODYARMOR, Visit NC, Truist, Lowes Foods, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Durham Sports Commission. It is not too late to be part of this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; to become a sponsor contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.
The coaches for each regional team have been selected and are listed below:
Region 1 – Ricky Stallings (Perquimans),
Region 2 – Kenny Monroe (New Bern), Olivia Scott (Whiteville), and Taylor Niemotka (New Bern)
Region 3 – Stephen Hales (Western Harnett), Alexandria Connelly (Green Level), Matthew Smith (Western Harnett)
Region 4 – Jeff Sprenger (Ardrey Kell), Amanda Jardina (Independence), Justin Davies (Hickory Ridge), and Craig Carter (West Stanly)
Region 5 – Danny Way (Eastern Alamance), Mike Williams (Graham), Tina Way (Eastern Alamance), and Scott Bell (Western Alamance)
Region 6 – Casey Justice (South Caldwell), Greg Earl (Crest), and Brent Jackson (South Caldwell)