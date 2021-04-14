BODYARMOR State Games high school softball coaches announced

DURHAM – The BODYARMOR State Games, previously known as the Powerade State Games High School Softball Showcase, will take place June 22-24 at Duke University and Thomas Brooks Park. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 20 underclassmen players from six North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

Only high school underclassmen (2022-2024 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information on the High School Softball Showcase, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Triangle region. The 34th annual BODYARMOR State Games begin on June 5 and will conclude on July 10 is hosting competitions at venues throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Sanford, Garner, Wake Forest, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.