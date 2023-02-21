DURHAM – North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be moving to Charlotte in June of 2023. The BODYARMOR State Games will host events in Charlotte, Concord, Davidson, Matthews, Mooresville, Cornelius, and Indian Trail. The events will be held June 3 – June 25. Additionally, events well be held March 17-19 in the Raleigh-Durham area as part of the Winter Games.

More than 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Charlotte area. Robert and Mariam Hayes Stadium at UNC Charlotte and Truist Field, Home of the Charlotte Knights, will both play host to High School Baseball. High School Softball is set to take place at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium at UNC Charlotte and Frank Liske Park. American Legion Memorial Stadium will be the site of both High School Lacrosse and High School Soccer, while the Extreme Ice Center will collectively host three weekends of Youth and Adult Ice Hockey. Boxing, Karate, Taekwondo, Powerlifting, Strongman and Wrestling will all be held the same weekend at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center while the Sportsplex at Matthews will host Kickball and Adult Lacrosse on the same weekend. For the Winter Games, Invisalign Arena at Wake Competition Center and other Triangle Area Ice Rinks will play host to Youth Ice Hockey and Figure Skating, while Pickleball will be held at Bethesda Park in Durham.

The BODYARMOR State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: Carolina Courts (Concord), Mecklenburg Wildlife Club (Charlotte), Mazeppa Park (Mooresville), Fisher Farm (Davidson), Sports Connection (Charlotte), Bailey Road Park (Cornelius), Hornets Nest Park (Charlotte), Rocky River Sports Complex (Concord), Nevin Park (Charlotte), Carolina Esports Hub (Charlotte) and other area schools, parks and recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

Registration is open for the 2023 BODYARMOR State Games, which will offer twenty-three different sports. Boxing is joining the sport lineup for the first time in 2023. Adaptive Archery and Adaptive Pickleball are also new additions thanks to a partnership with Atrium Health’s Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program. The remaining sports include: Baseball, Basketball, BMX, Disc Golf, Esports, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Karate, Kickball, Lacrosse, Mountain Bike, Pickleball, Powerlifting, Roundnet (SpikeballTM), Rugby, Soccer, Softball, Strongman, Taekwondo, Track & Field, and Wrestling. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.

The 2023 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: BODYARMOR, Truist, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Jimmy John’s, OrthoCarolina, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Visit Charlotte, Explore Cabarrus, Visit Lake Norman, Visit Mooresville, Morningstar Law Group, Bojangles, Research Triangle Park Foundation, York Properties and Systel. It is not too late to be part of this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; to become a sponsor contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the BODYARMOR State Games and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.