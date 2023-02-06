EDEN – Morehead senior softball player Kendall Boggs announced Feb. 1 she will take her game to Guilford College after she graduates from high school in just a few months.

As a junior, she showcased one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the Mid-State 2A Conference. She was a key member of last season’s team that closed out with a 16-9 overall record and made it to the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

Expectations are always high when it comes to Morehead softball and Boggs said she believes this year’s team has a good chance of making the post season in again in 2023.

Last season Boggs was effective at the plate. She had a .390 batting average, 16 hits, 10 RBIs and scored 18 runs. In addition, she had a .519 on base percentage.

A well-deserved reputation as a power hitter over the course of her high school career, she has the home runs to back it up. Last year she was voted as Morehead’s Best Offensive Player by her teammates.

Boggs proved to be very versatile on defense as well, as she played middle infield and utility and finished 2022 with a fielding percentage of .878.

She said her college choice seemed like a no-brainer following her visit.

“The coaches were just really friendly and I felt at home. I felt safe on the campus and the girls were really nice, so I just decided Guilford was the right place for me,” she said.

Boggs was introduced to softball by her father as a young girl and said she just fell in love with the sport she has played since the age of 7 year’s old.

Boggs said she has a lot of fond memories over the course of her high school career to date, but one stands out in particular.

“Definitely going to the third round of the playoffs last year. That was my favorite. We all just got together and played as a team. Unfortunately, we lost in the third round, but it was fun,” said Boggs.

She said the Panthers hope to make many more special memories in her senior campaign.

An Early College student at Rockingham Community College, she’s already gotten a head start on her credits towards her degree when she enrolls next fall.

Boggs plans to major in exercise science and pursue a career in physical therapy after college.

Morehead will travel to take on cross-county rival Rockingham in the 2023 season opener March 1.