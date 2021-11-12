Boothe signs with Western Carolina on softball scholarship

Morehead senior Maddie Boothe signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Western Carolina following his final season for the Panthers next spring.

A three-year varsity player for Morehead, Boothe was also heavily recruited by UNC-Wilmington, Belmont Abbey College and Francis Marion University, but said the Western Carolina program fit the bill from both an academic and athletic standpoint.

“I’ve been looking at it (Western Carolina) for about three years and I just love it. It is smaller school and the coaches are awesome. You can tell that the team there is like a family, like sisters and I’ve always thought that is the kind of team I’m looking for,” she said.

Primarily a pitcher for the Panthers, Boothe also played some third and short stop over the course of the last three varsity seasons.

Softball is a year-round endeavor for Boothe which started at a young age.

“It started in AAU and I always wanted to play that position, so when I turned 9 years old I started pitching. I started working with my dad and I’ve never stopped and I just love it. It’s year-round and I’ve played nationally, so it’s workouts in the morning and practices in the afternoon. That’s just my sport,” said Boothe.