Boothe signs with Western Carolina on softball scholarship

Morehead senior Maddie Boothe signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Western Carolina following his final season for the Panthers next spring.
A three-year varsity player for Morehead, Boothe was also heavily recruited by UNC-Wilmington, Belmont Abbey College and Francis Marion University, but said the Western Carolina program fit the bill from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
“I’ve been looking at it (Western Carolina) for about three years and I just love it. It is smaller school and the coaches are awesome. You can tell that the team there is like a family, like sisters and I’ve always thought that is the kind of team I’m looking for,” she said.
Primarily a pitcher for the Panthers, Boothe also played some third and short stop over the course of the last three varsity seasons.
Softball is a year-round endeavor for Boothe which started at a young age.
“It started in AAU and I always wanted to play that position, so when I turned 9 years old I started pitching. I started working with my dad and I’ve never stopped and I just love it. It’s year-round and I’ve played nationally, so it’s workouts in the morning and practices in the afternoon. That’s just my sport,” said Boothe.
Being a pitcher can be a pressure cooker of a position, but it is something she has learned to take in stride over the years.
“You have to talk positive to yourself. You can’t get down so you just have to talk to yourself in a good way to get out of it. You have to be mentally strong to be able to make it through and understand that it is not always going to be easy. You have to work hard and prepare yourself for each game and know that you can do it.”
Although she is excited for college, Boothe still looks forward to her final season at Morehead.
“I’d like to make it to the playoffs and make a deep run. Making it to states last year and making those long four hour bus drives back-to-back was an amazing experience. We want to make it back this season,” she said.