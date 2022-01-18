Bowman Gray Stadium's 73rd season of racing will have a full 17-week schedule

Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans will get a bonus this spring when the 73rd season gets the green flag – a full season.
The schedule was released earlier this month and 17 weeks of racing in all four divisions will fill out the spring and the summer months.
“We’re excited because we haven’t had a full season since 2019,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned racing series in the country. “And with the new (asphalt) track that’s now in place, I think it’s going to really make a difference and I know the drivers are excited about that.”
Because of COVID-19 the 2020 season was cancelled and last summer the series got a late start because it wasn’t until June when full attendance at outdoor events was allowed. This meant the season was shortened to 11 weeks, but with two rainouts there were only nine racing Saturday nights.
The season will open on April 23 with the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified race and the final weekend of racing is scheduled for Aug. 20 with the featured Carolina Farm Credit 150-lap Modified race.
In between those weekends will be plenty of good, hard racing between the Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.
“The great equalizer in all of this is the new track because a lot of the drivers had sort of had their cars set up for the old track,” Garrison said about the track that was installed by the city of Winston-Salem which owns Bowman Gray Stadium. “Now you might as well throw all of that out the window because the track is going to be faster and it will take some time to get their set ups right.”
Burt Myers, a 10-time champion in the Modified Division, says the strategy for him in a full season doesn’t change much from a year ago. During the nine weeks of racing, Myers won just one time, and lost to Tim Brown by a few points in the battle for the points’ championship. Brown won his 11th points title.
“With the 17-week season there’s a little room for forgiveness, but it’s the same goal and that’s be consistent each week and try and win races along the way,” Myers said.
As for the new track, Myers said drivers are all looking forward to it because it will give them all what he called "free grip.”
“I don’t care what your set up was before with the new asphalt there’ll be more grip and the cars will be able to go faster,” Myers said. “The drivers all welcome the new asphalt, but it still will come down to having good equipment and good tires, so that’s why practice will be even more important once we get out there in April…I can’t wait.”