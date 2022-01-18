Bowman Gray Stadium's 73rd season of racing will have a full 17-week schedule

“The great equalizer in all of this is the new track because a lot of the drivers had sort of had their cars set up for the old track,” Garrison said about the track that was installed by the city of Winston-Salem which owns Bowman Gray Stadium. “Now you might as well throw all of that out the window because the track is going to be faster and it will take some time to get their set ups right.”

Burt Myers, a 10-time champion in the Modified Division, says the strategy for him in a full season doesn’t change much from a year ago. During the nine weeks of racing, Myers won just one time, and lost to Tim Brown by a few points in the battle for the points’ championship. Brown won his 11th points title.

“With the 17-week season there’s a little room for forgiveness, but it’s the same goal and that’s be consistent each week and try and win races along the way,” Myers said.

As for the new track, Myers said drivers are all looking forward to it because it will give them all what he called "free grip.”

“I don’t care what your set up was before with the new asphalt there’ll be more grip and the cars will be able to go faster,” Myers said. “The drivers all welcome the new asphalt, but it still will come down to having good equipment and good tires, so that’s why practice will be even more important once we get out there in April…I can’t wait.”