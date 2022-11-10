Boy’s soccer state championship headed to triad for 2022

CHAPEL HILL, NC - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will hold the 2022 Men’s Soccer State Championship in Browns Summit at MacPherson Stadium, home of NC Fusion. The Men’s Soccer Championships will be held in the Greensboro area for the first time since the championships were conducted at school sites in the 1980’s.

MacPherson Stadium is part of the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park just north of Greensboro in Browns Summit. The stadium is capable of seating 3,000 and features a press box, with scoreboard, locker rooms for the teams, spectator restrooms and concessions.

President of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, Richard Beard, added, “Greensboro has a rich history of soccer, and the city is fortunate to have great facilities to host championships. We also have a rich history with hosting all types of NCHSAA Championships. Tournament Town welcomes the NCHSAA boy’s soccer championships to our city and Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park.”

“We are excited to host this great event in MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park. This facility will provide a top-notch experience and a championship atmosphere that teams will remember forever,” said Gary Gartner, the Tournament Director for NC Fusion.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted, “We are happy to be able to showcase our student-athletes in such an outstanding facility.” She continued, “We are thrilled to bring the championship excitement and passion of high school soccer in our state to the Triad and MacPherson Stadium.

The NCHSAA boy’s soccer championships are slated for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The NCHSAA will announce the matchups and times for the championships following the regional championships next week.

2022 NCHSAA boy’s soccer state playoffs

Fourth Round Pairings

1A FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 1 Rosewood (21-2-0) vs. No. 4 River Mill Academy (19-5-1)

No. 2 Voyager Academy (15-1-4) vs. No. 6 North Moore (12-4-2)

West

No. 1 Christ the King (16-3-5) vs. No. 4 Bishop McGuinness (16-4-3)

No. 10 Langtree Charter (13-9-3) vs. No. 11 Bradford Prep (13-7-3)

2A FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 1 Franklin Academy (20-1-3) vs. No. 4 Clinton (20-2-3)

No. 2 James Kenan (23-0-1) vs. No. 3 Manteo (16-2-3)

West

No. 17 Lincoln Charter (12-9-3) vs. No. 5 Newton-Conover (19-3-1)

No. 6 North Forsyth (18-5-2) vs. No. 10 Owen (19-2-1)

3A FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 4 Croatan (15-4-2) vs. No. 8 Jacksonville (16-7-2)

No. 2 First Flight (15-2-2) vs. No. 6 Carrboro (17-5-0)

West

No. 1 Asheboro (22-1-2) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (18-4-3)

No. 3 Hibriten (19-3-3) vs. No. 10 Hickory (19-2-3)

4A FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

East

No. 1 Hoggard (23-1-1) vs. No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (15-5-3)

No. 11 Laney (21-2-1) vs. No. 23 Apex Friendship (12-10-1)

West

No. 1 Weddington (19-2-1) vs. No. 12 Myers Park (18-3-0)

No. 7 Ardrey Kell (16-4-1) vs. No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-2-1)