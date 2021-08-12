Brady and Harwell close out championship with third place finish

Final Round Recap
CLEMMONS, N.C. – The team of Patrick Brady of Reidsville, N.C. and Steve Harwell of Mooresville, N.C. finished in a tie for third alongside partners Jeff Jamieson of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Mark Kozel of Cary, N.C. at 13-under-par in the final round of the 20th North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The field competed at 6,637 yards (par 35-35--70).
In an exciting conclusion of the 2021 playing of the North Carolina Senior Four-Ball, the tandem of Gary Robinson of Morrisville, N.C. and Preston Edmondson of Fayetteville, N.C. rose above the pack to take a one shot victory to claim their first Four-Ball Championship.
This is the second Four-Ball Championship Robinson and Edmondson have played in together, with the first being the Carolinas Senior Four-Ball earlier this year. After a runner-up finish in that event, the pair wanted another shot at a title as a team.
After that opening nine holes that contained eight pars and one bogey, Robinson and Edmondson rolled in 17 birdies in their next 45 holes, with only one other bogey over that stretch. A closing round 5-under-par 65 was just enough as well, to secure their title. Birdies on holes 14, 15, and 17 coming down the stretch helped to elevate them to the top spot.
In solo second at 14-under-par is the team of Ryan Fox of West End, N.C. and Steve Kidd of Liberty, N.C. Fox and Kidd gave everything they had, firing a 5-under-par 65 in their final round but just came up short.
Round 2 Recap
The Carolinas Golf Association conducted the second round of the 20th North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C. on Aug. 11, 2021.
Brady and Harwell continued their excellent team play during the second round of the North Carolina Senior Four-Ball, following up their first round 6-under-par 64 with a second round 5-under-par 65.
Brady and Harwell started their second round firing, with birdies in four of their first six holes, getting into the red on holes two, three, four, and six.
Checking in all alone in second place is the tandem of Gary Robinson of Morrisville, N.C. and Preston Edmondson of Fayetteville, N.C. Robinson and Edmondson pieced together a magnificent second round of a bogey free 7-under-par 63, birdieing their final four holes to come in to the clubhouse with a very strong number.
In solo third place is Ryan Fox of West End, N.C. and Steve Kidd of Liberty, N.C. Fox and Kidd themselves also had a terrific round 7-under-par 63. The duo rolled in eight birdies on the day, with their lone misstep taking the shape of a bogey on the Par-4 12th.
Defending champions Donald Detweiler and Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C. are tied for fourth at 8-under-par after a second round 64. Joining them in the deadlock at fourth is the team of Nolan Mills III and Robby Kirby of Charlotte, N.C., and Jeff Jamieson of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Mark Kozel of Cary, N.C.
Round 1 Recap
Four-Ball tournaments always present a fun and exciting change of pace from a normal stroke play event, and it was the team of Brady and Harwell, starting hot out of the gates firing a team total of a 6-under-par 64.
Brady and Harwell had a pedestrian opening nine holes, making the turn towards the back in 1-over-par. A birdie on the Par-4 10th hole was just what they needed to get things going. Brady and Harwell wouldn’t stop there, an eagle on the Par-4 13th started off a run of six-consecutive holes of birdie or better to finish their back nine at 7-under-par.
In second place is Gary Hull of Stateville, N.C., who is partnered with Randall Sullins of Claremont, N.C. Hull and Sullins are currently one shot back of first after a first round 5-under-par 65, which was bogey free.
In a tie for third are the teams of Al Dickens and L.D. Simmons of Charlotte, N.C., Elton Trent of Reidsville, N.C., and William Baker of Raleigh, N.C., and Glenn Collins and Steve Sharpe of Greensboro, N.C. All three teams carded rounds of 4-under-par 66 and are just two shots back.
Defending champions Donald Detweiler and Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C., are sitting in a tie for 11th after a round of a 2-under-par 68, carding four birdies along the way.
Tanglewood Park features two Robert Trent Jones Sr. Championship designed golf courses. Sitting on the banks of the Yadkin River, the Championship course has played host to multiple premiere championships, including the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino, and the 1986 United States Amateur Public Links Championship.
The championship format is 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. Gross scores only. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff.
The North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship is conducted at 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who is a legal resident of North Carolina and at least 55 years old.
For complete first round scores visit www.carolinasgolf.org.