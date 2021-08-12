Brady and Harwell close out championship with third place finish

Final Round Recap

CLEMMONS, N.C. – The team of Patrick Brady of Reidsville, N.C. and Steve Harwell of Mooresville, N.C. finished in a tie for third alongside partners Jeff Jamieson of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Mark Kozel of Cary, N.C. at 13-under-par in the final round of the 20th North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The field competed at 6,637 yards (par 35-35--70).

In an exciting conclusion of the 2021 playing of the North Carolina Senior Four-Ball, the tandem of Gary Robinson of Morrisville, N.C. and Preston Edmondson of Fayetteville, N.C. rose above the pack to take a one shot victory to claim their first Four-Ball Championship.

This is the second Four-Ball Championship Robinson and Edmondson have played in together, with the first being the Carolinas Senior Four-Ball earlier this year. After a runner-up finish in that event, the pair wanted another shot at a title as a team.

After that opening nine holes that contained eight pars and one bogey, Robinson and Edmondson rolled in 17 birdies in their next 45 holes, with only one other bogey over that stretch. A closing round 5-under-par 65 was just enough as well, to secure their title. Birdies on holes 14, 15, and 17 coming down the stretch helped to elevate them to the top spot.