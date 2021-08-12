Brady continues hot-streak at 20th North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship

Round 2 Recap

CLEMMONS, N.C. - The Carolinas Golf Association conducted the second round of the 20th North Carolina Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C. on August 11, 2021. The field competed at 6,637 yards (par 35-35--70).

Patrick Brady of Reidsville, N.C. and Steve Harwell of Mooresville, N.C. continued their excellent team play during the second round of the North Carolina Senior Four-Ball, following up their first round 6-under-par 64 with a second round 5-under-par 65.

Brady and Harwell started their second round firing, with birdies in four of their first six holes, getting into the red on holes two, three, four, and six.

Checking in all alone in second place is the tandem of Gary Robinson of Morrisville, N.C. and Preston Edmondson of Fayetteville, N.C. Robinson and Edmondson pieced together a magnificent second round of a bogey free 7-under-par 63, birdieing their final four holes to come in to the clubhouse with a very strong number.

In solo third place is Ryan Fox of West End, N.C. and Steve Kidd of Liberty, N.C. Fox and Kidd themselves also had a terrific round 7-under-par 63. The duo rolled in eight birdies on the day, with their lone misstep taking the shape of a bogey on the Par-4 12th.