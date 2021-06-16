Brooks gets the nod as the new Rockingham boys basketball coach

WENTWORTH – Tanner Brooks is coming home as the new head boys basketball coach at Rockingham County High School he announced via social media Monday.
The 2014 Rockingham County High School graduate was a golf prodigy, a sport he also excelled in at Ferrum College where he received his degree in American Political Science in 2018.
His foray into the coaching profession actually began at RCHS where he was a four-year student assistant to legendary former head coach Woody Wall. He continued as an assistant at Ferrum on the women’s team which led to his most recent stint as the head JV and assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Floyd County High School in Virginia.
After getting the offer from the RCHS Athletic Apartment last week, Brooks, 25, wasted little time in getting to work holding a team meeting at the high school gym Monday night.
Brooks said he isn’t sure of the type of basketball the Cougars will play in terms of X’s and O’s, whether it be more of a fast-paced running team or a designed set play type of philosophy. It will depend upon personnel which he is in the process of evaluating, but in general, he said defense will be the starting point in terms of building the foundation.
“I’ve been around a lot of different philosophies over the years and I think you just pick the one that works best for your team. That’s just the way a smarter coach has to be. You can’t go into a situation not knowing your personnel and what they can do and say ‘we are going to do this, this and this – boom, boom, boom.’ It’s just not going to work. My goal over the next week is to get guys into open gyms, get up a lot of shots and see what we have. That’s my biggest thing. I can’t make any decisions until that happens. At Floyd, we pressed a lot and that helped us push a quick tempo back-and-forth. I don’t know if we have those type of players, but that being said, we want to play exciting basketball. My philosophy in general is that it is all going to start on defense. It’s going to start with stops and I’d love to see our defense create opportunities for our offense and that’s really the key in any situation,” Brooks said.
A former high school and college teammate of current Rockingham girls head basketball coach Jesse Wall, Brooks said not only is a good feeling to be returning home, but also have a friend that understands the rigors of being a young coach.
“We coached together at Ferrum and now we are kind of getting back to that down here. Just the Wall family in general has made a big impact on my life. I was with Woody when he was doing it and I’ve watched Jesse in recent years too. Even though we’ve been in different states, we have always bounced ideas off of one another and it’s always nice to have someone you respect to talk to you about the game - what went wrong and what went right. That’s always very helpful. You’ve got to have that as a coach and he’s really been there for me and I really appreciate that family for everything they have helped me do as a man and as a coach, so that’s been a big influence. It’s good to be back home. That was definitely a driving factor as to why I am here,” said Brooks.
Even though he is a young, and hasn’t been a head coach at the varsity level, Brooks is excited and ready for the challenge.
“When people say he’s too young, it’s a thought, but I’ll be honest – I trust the positions I’ve been put in. I’ve been extremely blessed to be around some really great coaches from an early point in my life. I try to be a sponge and watch what they do as far as mannerisms as well as X’s and O’s and pay attention to the way they organize things and just take all of that in. We need a spark and we need energy at Rockingham. We’ve got to have something to turn things around from where we’ve been for the last five, 10, 15, 20 years. My goal is to turn things around and I hope to be that spark that will help get it done. I understand when people say it, but I don’t necessarily buy into it. I think I have the experience I need and we are going to go from there,” the new coach said.
Brooks takes over for former head coach Adrian Doss who decided to step down at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
It’s unclear at this point, if Brooks will become a full-time teacher at RCHS. He said those talks are in the works, but he says he is locked in as the new head basketball coach.
He said he plans to spend the next several weeks getting to know his players and formulating a plan for summer workouts.