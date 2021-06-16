Brooks gets the nod as the new Rockingham boys basketball coach

Brooks said he isn’t sure of the type of basketball the Cougars will play in terms of X’s and O’s, whether it be more of a fast-paced running team or a designed set play type of philosophy. It will depend upon personnel which he is in the process of evaluating, but in general, he said defense will be the starting point in terms of building the foundation.

“I’ve been around a lot of different philosophies over the years and I think you just pick the one that works best for your team. That’s just the way a smarter coach has to be. You can’t go into a situation not knowing your personnel and what they can do and say ‘we are going to do this, this and this – boom, boom, boom.’ It’s just not going to work. My goal over the next week is to get guys into open gyms, get up a lot of shots and see what we have. That’s my biggest thing. I can’t make any decisions until that happens. At Floyd, we pressed a lot and that helped us push a quick tempo back-and-forth. I don’t know if we have those type of players, but that being said, we want to play exciting basketball. My philosophy in general is that it is all going to start on defense. It’s going to start with stops and I’d love to see our defense create opportunities for our offense and that’s really the key in any situation,” Brooks said.