Bryce Davis, Grimsley’s four-star football recruit, has been invited to the 2025 Under-Armour All-America Game, the defensive end announced on Twitter Monday.

The high school all-star game has been held annually in early January since 2008 — with the exception of 2021 because of COVID-19 — and features the top high school senior college prospects. The game has been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., since 2016, although it was known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl that first year.

Davis hasn’t committed to playing in the game, or any other all-star games at this point.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Bryce, his family and for our team,” said Grimsley coach Darryl Brown. “Bryce is a consummate team guy. All of the time, he is pushing himself to be the best for the guys around him and our guys support him. He has worked extremely hard over the past couple of years.”

Recruiting website 247Sports rates Davis, an uncommitted rising junior, as the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina and No. 25 nationally for all positions and at No. 4 in the nation for edge defenders. It also says Davis has 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

Davis was a HSXTRA First Team All-Area selection in 2022 as a sophomore, with 92 tackles, 22 for losses, 12 sacks and 28 hurries for the Whirlies, who finished 15-1 and were the NCHSAA Class 4A state runners-up.

Davis, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has bench pressed 285; Brown said he runs a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash.

“He’s long, he’s fast, extremely athletic, very strong and is really good with his hands and using his hands to get off blocks,” Brown said. “He has the speed to beat you on the edge but also has the power to move inside and be able to handle double teams when he has to.”

Davis is one of six players anticipated to return from last year’s Grimsley defense, which allowed 21.9 points per game.