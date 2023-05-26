Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDEN – Burns set the tone in the opening frame to eventually power past Morehead by a 13-6 margin in the 2023 2A NCHSAA Final Four high school baseball playoffs Thursday night.

In the midst of the post-game celebration, the accomplishment of earning the right to play for a state championship was not lost by the victorious Bulldogs.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m so proud of these boys. They have worked hard all the way back to last fall and this winter. They’ve got an unbelievable mentality coming out here and taking care of business – every single player – one through 24,” Burns head coach Alex Leonhardt said.

It was an outcome many did not see coming considering heralded Panthers ace Anderson Nance and Bulldogs pitcher Josh Taylor were squaring off on the mound. It stood to reason it was going to be a battle between the two proven starters, but it turned out to be power at the plate ultimately won the day.

In the early going, it appeared Burns was going to blow the game wide open.

With runners on the corners in the top of the first inning, a sacrifice fly by Colby Putnam, followed by an RBI single by Hagan Hoyle, made it a 2-0 Bulldogs lead.

That trend continued in the second as Burns scored again on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. An RBI single by Ben Maunsen plated two more runs and before all was said and done, the lead ballooned to 8-0.

Credit the Bulldogs for battling on every pitch which bumped Nance up to 74 throws in just two innings, forcing Morehead to make an unanticipated pitching change.

The Panthers finally got something going offensively in the bottom of the third with a two RBI shot by Landon Woods to cut the lead to 8-2.

Next, a pair of sacrifice pop fly balls increased the Bulldogs advantage to 10-2 in the top of the fourth.

MHS plated another run in the bottom of the frame which whittled it down to 10-3 and the Panthers made things interesting in the fifth with RBIs to make it 10-6.

But in what turned out to be the prevailing trend of the night, Burns kept the pressure up, scoring three more in the top of the sixth which accounted for the final margin of victory.

Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said he was impressed with his team’s resiliency despite the early dire straits.

“We don’t quit. We battle from pitch one to the last pitch of the game. I couldn’t be more proud of this group and how they showed some grit tonight. We got punched in the mouth. We were down 8-0, but at you look at it afterwards and it was a 6-5 game after that. They are not mature enough to know yet what they accomplished. But in four or five years, they are going to look back and say ‘man, we were the best team to-date in Morehead baseball history. This sets the bar for next year’s team. I’ve got seven juniors coming back next year. We are going to be back here next year. I’m telling you right now. This one stings, but they got a taste of what it is like to win a ring. I like this group that I’ve got coming back,” said Houchins.

Leonhardt said he and his squad were eager to capitalize on the momentum of the game one win Tuesday because he knew the Panthers were dangerous.

“We did want to get that first game. We had our No. 1 versus their No. 2 and he was a good pitcher as well and they had Nance, who is great, waiting in the wings, and it was important for us to get that out of the way and a good edge for us as well,” said Leonhardt.

The coach said his guys didn’t blink when the Panthers made a run - and it was what he expected.

“I had faith in our guys. We made a couple of errors there, but hats off to Morehead. Those guys have a never-quit mentality and were competitive through seven innings. They got down, but they didn’t hang their heads. It was commendable for those guys,” Leonhardt said.

Houchins said the loss was particularly tough for his seniors that played their final high school game.

“Those three seniors, we are going to miss them. Landon Woods, Marson Hutchens and Matthew Simpson left this team better than where they found it. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Marson is going to pursue a degree at Appalachian State. Simpson is going to play somewhere in JUCO and Landon Woods is going to Bluefield State - so those two baseball careers are not done, but we are going to win a ring for them next year,” said the MHS coach.

BRIGHT FUTURE

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Houchins said this team will be remembered for generations to come for their accomplishments in their community. The Panthers closed out the season with an overall record of 23-7 after finishing up the season as the 2A NCHSAA West Regional runners-up which is the deepest run by any baseball team has made in school history. During their final push, they defeated No. 3 seed East Surry, No. 6 Chase and No. 2 seed Randleman, the defending back-to-back 2A state champs. Their 23 wins were the most in school history. As a pitching staff, Morehead recorded 318 strikeouts and 121 stolen bases, both the most by any team in Rockingham County history.

UP NEXT: Burns (25-4) will host the winner of No. 3 South Granville (21-4) / No. 21 Camden County (18-10) in the 2023 2A state championship June 2-3.

BOX SCORE

B 2 6 0 2 0 3 0 13

M 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 6

Burns 7, Morehead 0

LAWNDALE – The Burns baseball team lived up to their well-deserved No. 1 seed hype with an impressive 7-0 shutout victory over the Panthers in the first game of a best of three series in the fifth round of the 2023 2A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs put Morehead on the ropes in the early going, plating a pair of runs in the opening frame off of a double down the left field line by designated hitter Ethan Guy for the 2-0 lead.

Three more scores in the bottom of the fourth didn’t help the Panthers cause either as outfielder Ben Mauney hit a two-run homer with Guy’s second hit of the evening to plate another run.

Colby Putnam capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the sixth for the final scores of the night on a 2-for-2 performance at the plate with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs showed they meant business in the way they approached the game from the get-go.

Burns head coach Alex Leonhardt told his kids not to enjoy that win, because the biggest challenges are yet to come to advance.

That set the tone for an outstanding defensive performance.

The Panthers had just three hits on the night, and despite base knocks by Briar Woods, Brittyn Barnes and Landon Woods - they just couldn’t get things going with runners in scoring position against the sturdy pitching and strong Bulldogs defense.

BOX SCORE

M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

B 2 0 0 3 0 2 X 7