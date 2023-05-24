LAWNDALE – The Burns baseball team lived up to their well-deserved No. 1 seed hype with an impressive 7-0 shutout victory over the Panthers in the first game of a best of three series in the fifth round of the 2023 2A state playoffs Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs put Morehead on the ropes in the early going, plating a pair of runs in the opening frame off of a double down the left field line by designated hitter Ethan Guy for the 2-0 lead.

Three more in the bottom of the fourth didn’t help the Panthers cause either as outfielder Ben Mauney hit a two-run homer with Guy’s second hit of the evening to plate another run.

Colby Putnam capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the sixth for the final scores of the night on a 2-for-2 performance at the plate with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs showed they meant business in the way they approached the game from the get-go.

Burns head coach Alex Leonhardt told his kids not to enjoy that win, because the biggest challenges are yet to come to advance.

That set the tone for an outstanding defensive performance.

The Panthers had just three hits on the night, and despite base knocks by Briar Woods, Brittyn Barnes and Landon Woods just couldn’t get things going with runners in scoring position against the sturdy pitching and strong Bulldogs defense.

Morehead starter Seth Sharpe and Lucas Brooks faced a disciplined lineup with some sporadic success. But the Panthers will undeniably push all-in with one of the state’s best in North Carolina State Wolfpack commitment in Anderson Nance who is slated for the start in game No. 2.

UP NEXT: Morehead (23-6) hosts Burns (24-4) in the second game of the three-game series Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tommy Woods Memorial Field in Eden.

BOX SCORE

M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

B 2 0 0 3 0 2 X 7