Campbell to join N.C. A&T, Elon, UNC-Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association

The Colonial Athletic Association’s announcement Wednesday that Campbell would become a league member in 2023 adds to its presence in North Carolina.

Campbell, becoming the league’s 14th program on July 1, 2023, will join veteran members Elon and UNC-Wilmington and first-year member N.C. A&T.

Campbell is leaving the Big South Conference, to which A&T belonged for one full year after exiting the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and in which the Aggies will compete in football for a second and final season in 2022.

The CAA’s 14 schools for 2023-24:

• Campbell

• College of Charleston

• Delaware

• Drexel

• Elon

• Hampton

• Hofstra

• Monmouth

• N.C. A&T

• Northeastern

• Stony Brook

• Towson

• UNC-Wilmington

• William & Mary

Because not all of those universities field football programs, the CAA includes associate members for the sport. The 15 football programs that will play in the CAA in 2023:

• Albany

• Campbell

• Delaware

• Elon

• Hampton

• Maine

• Monmouth

• New Hampshire

• N.C. A&T

• Rhode Island

• Richmond

• Stony Brook

• Towson

• Villanova

• William & Mary

The CAA holds championships in 24 sports. Divisions have not been announced for the league, which will stretch from Boston to Charleston, S.C., for full membership and from Orono, Maine, to Buies Creek for football.

Campbell’s inclusion will give the CAA a seventh full member in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia: Campbell, College of Charleston, Elon, Hampton, N.C. A&T, UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary.

The Big South Conference has full league members remaining with High Point, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC-Asheville, USC-Upstate and Winthrop.

The Big South will associate with Ohio Valley Conference members to form a football conference for 2023. Only Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb among full Big South members field football teams, and Bryant and Robert Morris are associate members in the sport for the 2022 season.

The CAA will equal the Atlantic Coast Conference by having four Division I North Carolina schools among its membership.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

