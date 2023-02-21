GREENSBORO – Ahead of the second season of the ground-breaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, the Carolina Cowboys today announced that their annual homestand, PBR Cowboy Days, will debut at Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 22-24.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The Cowboys are the Carolinas’ first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Team Series which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. Under the leadership of Head Coach, PBR co-founder and PRCA world champion Jerome Davis, the team features a talent-packed roster including reigning PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis and 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell.

The team is owned by Richard Childress and partner Jeff Broin, with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Dillon, who drives the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet, and is currently amid his tenth year of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. A former champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2013) and NASCAR Truck Series (2011), Dillon is a 19-time winner in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.

During the inaugural season for the PBR Team Series, the Cowboys competed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Prior to the start of the 2023 campaign, the team announced they would relocate to Greensboro, North Carolina, and Greensboro Coliseum.

During the 2023 regular season, each of the eight founding teams will compete in 28 head-to-head, five-on-five bull riding games¸ held across 10 events. The team with the highest aggregate score will be the game winner.

Each team will host a three-day homestand, welcoming the seven other teams, while also competing in two neutral site events, beginning with the season-launch event on July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The season will conclude in Las Vegas Oct. 20-22 when the teams will go head-to-head in the PBR Team Series Championship, vying to be crowned the 2023 Team Series Champions.

During the inaugural year of competition for the PBR Team Series, the Carolina Cowboys concluded the regular-season fourth in the standings 15-13 in game play.

The Cowboys notably logged the first 90-point ride in the league’s history, achieved by Campbell when he covered Dr. Campbell for 90 points en route to the team’s win in their opening game against the Arizona Ridge Riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In addition to winning one regular-season event (Austin, Texas), they led the league in bonus points (69), and held the No. 1 position in the league for three consecutive weeks, first ascending to the top spot after going 2-1 and finishing second at the inaugural homestand.

At the inaugural PBR Team Series Championship in Las Vegas, the Carolina Cowboys delivered a strong performance in Round 1 before being eliminated on the second day of competition for the progressive elimination tournament.

During the offseason for PBR Teams, the Cowboys’ riders have proved a force on the premier individual tour, the PBR Unleash The Beast, with four ranked inside the Top 20 in the race for the 2023 PBR World Championship.

Davis leads the contingent ranked No. 4 as he chases his second gold buckle. The charismatic Texan has won one event thus far in 2023, in addition to registering an accompanying four Top 10 finishes.

He is followed by No. 12 Campbell, No. 15 Mason Taylor and No. 17 Wingson Henrique da Silva.

The Cowboys will be one of the featured bull riding teams in the highly anticipated upcoming docuseries The Ride, debuting later this year on Prime Video.

The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Team Series’ Cowboy Days at Greensboro Coliseum begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 22, 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, and 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

For more information on Carolina Cowboys, and for ticketing updates on the upcoming PBR Cowboy Days, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

About the Carolina Cowboys

The Carolina Cowboys are based in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., where the team will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on Sept. 22-24, 2023, the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin. From a one-man team in 1969, Richard Childress grew Richard Childress Racing (RCR) into one of the most-respected organizations in NASCAR, with nearly 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a car owner, Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, has earned more than 200 victories in NASCAR’s top-three national series, 16 championships, three Daytona 500 championships and three Brickyard 400 championships. Away from the track, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist and conservationist – he loves wine, the outdoors, supporting the military, and investing in America’s youth. Childress’ properties include the award-winning Childress Vineyards. He sits on the board of directors of Growth Energy and holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Entrepreneur and agriculturalist Broin is the founder and CEO of bioprocessing giant POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer. Broin and RCR have a longstanding partnership through NASCAR and worked together to upgrade the league to 15% bioethanol.

About the PBR Team Series

The PBR Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.

The PBR Team Series, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five riders on the Practice Roster. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.