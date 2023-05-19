FORT WORTH, Texas – With the first two overall picks in the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Draft, earned via crucial offseason trades, the Carolina Cowboys selected seven-time PRCA champion Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma) with the first overall pick, followed by 2021 National Finals Rodeo event winner and reigning PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) with the second overall selection.

The Carolina Cowboys inked a third rider to their protected squad during the second PBR Team Series Draft, selecting Daniel Feitosa (Guaraci, Brazil) with the fifth pick in the second round, and twelfth overall.

“Carolina Cowboys couldn’t be happier with the team that we’re building and the culture that we’re building,” said Carolina Cowboys’ General Manager Dillion. “It’s an atmosphere of winners. If you count up all the NFR qualifications, the PBR Championships, we’re qualified. And now we’ve got to go take it to them because there’s going to be a lot of teams gunning for us. We’ve got work to do, and we’re going to put in the work before we get to Cheyenne where we’ll show up with one thought on our mind. And that’s taking home the buckle.”

These riders are guaranteed a place on the Cowboys’ protected roster for the first two events in the 2023 PBR Team Series season in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 24-25 and Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 3-5.

In all, 147 new riders declared for the Draft this year. The 115 who did not get selected automatically become unrestricted free agents.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Jerome Davis and General Manager Austin Dillon, the team also welcomed Flavio Zivieri and Trey Kimzey, the younger brother to the team’s top draft pick, in the accompanying Practice Squad Draft, during which the Cowboys passed on their picks in Rounds 3-5.

Three spots remain open on Carolina’s practice squad.

The Carolina Cowboys’ complete roster now includes:

• Sandro Batista (Pedra Preta, Brazil) – Protected Roster

• Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) – Protected Roster

• Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) – Protected Roster

• Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) – Protected Roster

• Feitosa – Protected Roster

• Frost – Protected Roster

• S. Kimzey – Protected Roster

• T. Kimzey – Practice Squad

• Zivieri – Practice Squad

The Carolina Cowboys will host their second annual homestand, Cowboy Days, on Sept. 22-24 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum. The action begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, September 22, 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 23, and 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

About the Carolina Cowboys

The Carolina Cowboys are based in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., where the team will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023, the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin. From a one-man team in 1969, Richard Childress grew Richard Childress Racing (RCR) into one of the most-respected organizations in NASCAR, with nearly 400 team members supporting full-time operations in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. As a car owner, Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, has earned more than 200 victories in NASCAR’s top-three national series, 16 championships, three Daytona 500 championships and three Brickyard 400 championships. Away from the track, Childress is a businessman, philanthropist and conservationist – he loves wine, the outdoors, supporting the military, and investing in America’s youth. Childress’ properties include the award-winning Childress Vineyards. He sits on the board of directors of Growth Energy and holds an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Entrepreneur and agriculturalist Broin is the founder and CEO of bioprocessing giant POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer. Broin and RCR have a longstanding partnership through NASCAR and worked together to upgrade the league to 15% bioethanol.

About the PBR Team Series

The PBR Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.

The PBR Team Series, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five riders on the Practice Roster. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.

