Carolina football adds branding expert Jeremy Darlow to Blueprint 919 Initiative

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program recently launched its new branding initiative, Blueprint 919, to provide football student-athletes resources to understand and effectively navigate potential name, image and likeness opportunities that may arise in the future. To enhance this initiative, the program is excited to announce it is partnering with brand marketing consultant Jeremy Darlow to give student-athletes access to The DARLOW Rules, an online course dedicated to teaching college athletes how to develop and grow their personal brands.

“Personal branding is becoming a critical element of football programs around the country,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “We’re always looking for ways to educate our young men so they can take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Our partnership with Jeremy Darlow, combined with what we’re already doing, will be of great benefit to our team and also sets us apart from programs we’re recruiting against. We’re thrilled to have Jeremy on board and look forward to watching our guys grow in this area as they navigate his online course.”