Carolina Football, Bly mutually decide to part ways

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly have mutually decided to part ways, Head Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” Brown said. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The program has begun a national search to identify and hire its next assistant coach.

