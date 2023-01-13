Carolina football news briefs

Maye named FWAA Freshman of the Year

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye has been named Freshman Player of the Year presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Thursday. A redshirt freshman, Maye was also named a member of the FWAA Freshman All-America team. He has already claimed ACC Player of the Year and the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award.

In addition to those honors, Maye earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is only the second player in the conference’s history to sweep all four individual league honors, joining Jameis Winston, who did it in 2013, and is only the second freshman to be named Player of the Year in ACC history.

Maye completed 342-of-517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs during the 2022 campaign. He is just the sixth QB since 2010 to post 4,000 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 650 rush yards, and seven rush TDs in a season. The others are Kyler Murray (2018), DeShaun Watson (2015, '16), Marcus Mariota (2014), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2011). Each one of those players either won the Heisman Trophy or finished as the runner-up.

A Huntersville, N.C. native, Maye finished the year second nationally in total offense (358.5), sixth in passing yards per game (308.6) and tied for fifth in passing TDs (38). He tied for third nationally and ranked second in the Power 5 with 45 total touchdowns (38 pass, 7 rush) and 272 points accounted for in 2022.

Maye averaged 308.6 yards passing per game and led the team with 698 yards rushing. The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game, while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.

Maye has already etched his name into UNC’s record books. He set UNC’s single-season record for passing yards with 4,321, eclipsing Mitch Trubisky’s previous mark of 3,748. His 4,204 career passing yards already rank 10th all-time at Carolina. Maye tied Sam Howell’s single-season record with 38 TD passes, and set new single-season marks in completions (342) and attempts (517). His 157.9 passer rating is tied for fifth on UNC’s single-season list, while his 66.2 completion percentage mark ranks sixth.

Carolina football welcomes nine transfers to program for 2023

The University of North Carolina football program has welcomed nine transfers to its roster, head coach Mack Brown announced on Jan. 9. The exciting group of newcomers is currently ranked as the 12th-best transfer class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The class of nine is made up of four defensive players, three offensive players and two specialists. The defensive haul consists of DBs Derrik Allen from Georgia Tech, Armani Chatman from Virginia Tech and Alijah Huzzie from East Tennessee St., along with JACK Amari Gainer from Florida St. On the offensive side of the ball, the Heels have added two explosive receivers to an already productive returning group in Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech and Devontez Walker from Kent St. Lineman Willie Lampkin brings a wealth of experience from Coastal Carolina to add to the offensive front. The transfer class is rounded out by Australian punter Tom Maginness and veteran place-kicker Ryan Coe from Cincinnati.

In addition to the nine transfers, UNC also confirmed 10 early enrollees from its 2023 signing class are now on campus. That group consists of WR Paul Billups, LB Amare Campbell, OL D.J. Geth, OL R.J. Grigsby, WR Christian Hamilton, JACK Jaybron Harvey, QB Tad Hudson, OL Nolan McConnell, LB Michael Short and JACK Tyler Thompson. Campbell and Short joined the team for the trip to the Holiday Bowl and were able to practice with the team during its week of bowl prep. North Carolina finished the 2022 season with a 9-5 record, an ACC Coastal Championship and a trip to the Holiday Bowl. The Heels won nine games for just the second time since Mack Brown’s first stint in Chapel Hill. The trip to the Holiday Bowl marked UNC’s fourth consecutive bowl berth and its 10th consecutive bowl trip with Brown at the helm.

UNC, Bly Mutually Decide to Part Ways

The University of North Carolina football program and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly have mutually decided to part ways, Head Coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” Brown said. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The program has begun a national search to identify and hire its next assistant coach.