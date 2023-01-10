Carolina football welcomes nine transfers to program for 2023

CHAPEL HILL - The University of North Carolina football program has welcomed nine transfers to its roster, head coach Mack Brown announced on Jan. 9. The exciting group of newcomers is currently ranked as the 12th-best transfer class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The class of nine is made up of four defensive players, three offensive players and two specialists. The defensive haul consists of DBs Derrik Allen from Georgia Tech, Armani Chatman from Virginia Tech and Alijah Huzzie from East Tennessee St., along with JACK Amari Gainer from Florida St. On the offensive side of the ball, the Heels have added two explosive receivers to an already productive returning group in Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech and Devontez Walker from Kent St. Lineman Willie Lampkin brings a wealth of experience from Coastal Carolina to add to the offensive front. The transfer class is rounded out by Australian punter Tom Maginness and veteran place-kicker Ryan Coe from Cincinnati.