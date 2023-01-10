Carolina football welcomes nine transfers to program for 2023

CHAPEL HILL - The University of North Carolina football program has welcomed nine transfers to its roster, head coach Mack Brown announced on Jan. 9. The exciting group of newcomers is currently ranked as the 12th-best transfer class in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The class of nine is made up of four defensive players, three offensive players and two specialists. The defensive haul consists of DBs Derrik Allen from Georgia Tech, Armani Chatman from Virginia Tech and Alijah Huzzie from East Tennessee St., along with JACK Amari Gainer from Florida St. On the offensive side of the ball, the Heels have added two explosive receivers to an already productive returning group in Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech and Devontez Walker from Kent St. Lineman Willie Lampkin brings a wealth of experience from Coastal Carolina to add to the offensive front. The transfer class is rounded out by Australian punter Tom Maginness and veteran place-kicker Ryan Coe from Cincinnati.
In addition to the nine transfers, UNC also confirmed 10 early enrollees from its 2023 signing class are now on campus. That group consists of WR Paul Billups, LB Amare Campbell, OL D.J. Geth, OL R.J. Grigsby, WR Christian Hamilton, JACK Jaybron Harvey, QB Tad Hudson, OL Nolan McConnell, LB Michael Short and JACK Tyler Thompson. Campbell and Short joined the team for the trip to the Holiday Bowl and were able to practice with the team during its week of bowl prep. North Carolina finished the 2022 season with a 9-5 record, an ACC Coastal Championship and a trip to the Holiday Bowl. The Heels won nine games for just the second time since Mack Brown’s first stint in Chapel Hill. The trip to the Holiday Bowl marked UNC’s fourth consecutive bowl berth and its 10th consecutive bowl trip with Brown at the helm.