Carolina, Mack Brown agree on one-year extension

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown have agreed to a one-year contract extension, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Feb. 2. The length of the contract remains five years, now through January, 2027.

“Since his return to Carolina, Mack has done an outstanding job building a positive culture and energizing our fan base,’’ Cunningham said. “Under his leadership, we will continue to win both on the field and in the classroom, and we are all excited about the future of our football program. Sincere thanks to Mack and Sally for all of their contributions to the Chapel Hill community.”

Brown, the nation’s only active Hall of Fame coach, ranks second among active coaches in all-time wins and his 265 career victories rank eighth on the FBS all-time list. The 2005 Paul W. “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year and the 2008 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, Brown is one of a handful of coaches in college football history to lead two separate programs to Top-Five national finishes. He is also one of just five active head coaches who has won a National Championship.