Carolina Panthers' season marred by close losses, injuries

Injuries haven't helped.

McCaffrey, the team's best player, has missed six games with a high ankle sprain, and now he is listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Rhule would not say whether McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury Wednesday.

When McCaffrey has played, he's been incredibly productive with 374 yards and six touchdowns in 11 quarters. Carolina has also sustained key injuries to a number of defensive starters as well, including tackle Kawann Short, who was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

What's working

Wide receiver Anderson has turned out to be one of the top free agent acquisitions in the NFL this season. Through nine games he's tied for third in receptions (60) and is fourth in yards receiving (751), shattering the label of only being a deep threat. Anderson has worked well underneath coverage and shown an ability to make big catches in traffic. Likewise, Curtis Samuel is blossoming into a valuable offensive weapon whether he's lined up wide or in the backfield. He has 225 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games and has routinely made big plays on third downs.

What needs help