Carolina Panthers will give fans first look at the team Sunday afternoon

After a disappointing, injury-plagued 5-11 finish last season, the Carolina Panthers football team will give coaches and fans a chance to see what they are made of this season in their first pre-season game of the year on the road at Indianapolis Sunday. Two more pre-season home scrimmages versus Baltimore and Pittsburg will follow before the regular season officially kicks off on the road at the New York Jets Sept. 12.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed 13 games due to injury in 2020, said last week that has seen progress for the Panthers offense during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. recently.

"We know how good we can be . . . I think we can do everything well," the All-Pro running back said Aug. 5.

"Our O-line is awesome, our quarterback's great, our receivers are special. From there, to have a complete offense, it's not beating ourselves and being consistent. We're going to make big plays, but it's being efficient, no penalties, no miscommunications, those are the things that take you from an all-right team to a great team," said McCaffrey.