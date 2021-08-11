Carolina Panthers will give fans first look at the team Sunday afternoon

After a disappointing, injury-plagued 5-11 finish last season, the Carolina Panthers football team will give coaches and fans a chance to see what they are made of this season in their first pre-season game of the year on the road at Indianapolis Sunday. Two more pre-season home scrimmages versus Baltimore and Pittsburg will follow before the regular season officially kicks off on the road at the New York Jets Sept. 12.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed 13 games due to injury in 2020, said last week that has seen progress for the Panthers offense during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. recently.
"We know how good we can be . . . I think we can do everything well," the All-Pro running back said Aug. 5.
"Our O-line is awesome, our quarterback's great, our receivers are special. From there, to have a complete offense, it's not beating ourselves and being consistent. We're going to make big plays, but it's being efficient, no penalties, no miscommunications, those are the things that take you from an all-right team to a great team," said McCaffrey.
The Panthers brought in new quarterback Sam Darnold after trading Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. Darnold, a third overall pick in the 2018 draft out of USC, played two seasons with the New York Jets before signing with Carolina. After a shaky start with several interceptions during training camp last week, he finally seemed to start to settle in and find his rhythm last week.
Carolina is hoping to put the final pieces together as they trim their roster down to try and fill losses, in particular at tight end. Nothing has been the same since Greg Olsen left Carolina for Seattle in 2019. Olsen had three pro-bowl seasons at Carolina.
So there are many questions on offense, but on defense things are looking good with gritty play up front and in the middle, combined with several ball-hawks in the secondary, which was evident throughout training camp.
Now the difficult process of trimming a 90-man roster down to 53 in just three weeks is set to begin Sunday.