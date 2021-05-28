Carolina Receives Times and TV Info for Five 2021 Games

CHAPEL HILL – Earlier this week North Carolina football received times and TV information for five more of its games in 2021. The season will kick off on Friday, Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The home opener versus Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 11 is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on the Regional Sports Networks. In week three, Carolina will host Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Moving through the season, the Tar Heels will visit Pitt on Thursday, Nov. 11 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. To close out the regular season, Carolina will play at N.C. State on Friday, Nov. 26. That game will kick off at either 3:30 or 7 p.m. and air on ABC or ESPN.

Including Carolina’s game at Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 30, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, the Tar Heels now have kickoff times and TV info for half of their 2021 regular season. Five of the six games will air in prime time with the sixth scheduled for a prime slot on Thanksgiving Friday. In addition, four of the games are confirmed for national networks. Details on the remaining games will be announced 12-days prior to each contest, unless the networks exercise a six-day pick for a particular game.

There is still time to purchase season tickets for the 2021 season. Visit goheels.com/tickets to secure your place in Kenan Stadium for the fall.