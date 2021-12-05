Carolina to face Gamecocks in Duke's Mayo Bowl

“We’re thrilled that the great people with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl have invited us to participate in their game,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “It’s one of the best bowl games in the country in one of the nation’s finest cities. It’s perfect for a large portion of our roster because their family and friends will easily be able to attend, and it’s another chance for our young men to play in front of our wonderful fans. In addition, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is renowned for the experiences it provides to its participants. It should be a fun week of events culminating in a fun match-up with South Carolina. We can’t wait to get back to work next week and look forward to having a great time in Charlotte.”