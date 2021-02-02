 Skip to main content
Carolina to play Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Carolina to play Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

CHAPEL HILL – Carolina’s 2021 match-up with Georgia Tech will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the two schools announced on Tuesday. The Sept. 25 game moves from the traditional home of the Yellow Jackets, Bobby Dodd Stadium, to one of the premiere venues in the nation.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has played host to a Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and many other events. The venue opened in August of 2017 and has a capacity of 71,000 for football.

Ticket information and travel packages for this game will be made available when finalized.

