WILMINGTON, NC - The top senior high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off in the 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event, hosted by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, culminates at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington on Saturday, March 25.

“Once again the Carolinas Classic rosters are loaded with talent”, said John Combs, representative of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and executive director of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. “The basketball action at the Classic has always been super competitive and exciting. This year promises to be no different”.

Five members of the South Carolina boys’ team ranked in the top 10 players in the state led by number one rated seven-footer Jordan Butler of Christ Church High School in Greenville and headed to the University of Missouri. Arden Conyers from Westwood High School in Blythewood, SC and a McDonald’s All-American nominee has committed to play his college ball at the University of South Carolina. The North Carolina boys’ squad includes six players ranked in the state’s top 25. Elijah Strong of Charlotte’s Myers Park, Trey Horton from Hough High School (UTEP), James Scott of E. E. Smith in Fayetteville (College of Charleston), and Jah Short of Farmville Central (University of New Orleans) are among the standouts.

The girls’ teams feature an abundance of all-conference and all-state players. McDonald’s All-American nominees include Darrionna Howard of Clayton, NC High School (University of Delaware), Reychel Douglas of Millbrook Magnet in Raleigh, NC (University of Alabama), and Amiyah Ferguson of Timberland High School in St. Stephens, SC (Cal State Northridge). North Carolina leads the series 14-9.

Further emphasizing the quality of Carolinas Classic competitors, recent players that are having standout college careers include Hunter Tyson, a 6’8”senior forward at Clemson University and 2022-23 All-ACC First Team Member. Elizabeth Kitley, 6’6” senior center led the Virginia Tech Hokies to the 2023 ACC Women’s Tournament Championship and is ranked in the top 30 nationally in average PPG, rebounds, and FG%. As a senior guard at Queens University, Kenny Dye of Jacksonville, NC became the program’s all-time scoring leader. Finally, Noah Clowney, Most Outstanding Player for the boys in the 2022 Carolinas Classic, was a freshman starter for the top-ranked University of Alabama basketball team.

The Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games will not only showcase basketball talent, but will also give back to the community. Through the generosity of House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, all ticket proceeds benefit Camp Corral, a non-profit organization transforming the lives of children of wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes through camp, advocacy, and enrichment programs.

Tickets to the games are available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. The girls’ game begins at 3 p.m. followed by the boys’ competition.