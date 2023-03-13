RALEIGH – With their high-scoring attack held below their average, Central Cabarrus still managed to push past Northwood 65-51 to win the 3A boys basketball state championship. The victory gave Central Cabarrus their second state title and first since 2000.

Desmond Kent Jr. had 16 points and added four rebounds on as he led the team. He also had three blocks on his way to being selected as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player. Fellow Viking Adriel Miller also knocked in 16 points and picked up two rebounds.

Jaiden Thompson really directed the show for Central Cabarrus, scoring 10 points but grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists in the game. Defensively, he also had a standout game, ripping three steals and helping the Vikings build a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers. He was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player for the Vikings.

Northwood did manage to get the game slowed down, only allowing eight points on fast breaks, but the Chargers turned the ball over 19 times to just 10 by the Vikings, eliminating possessions and helping Central Cabarrus to be slightly more efficient in the game. The Chargers were led by Drake Powell who dumped in 17 points and snatched eight rebounds on his way to earning Most Outstanding Player honors for Northwood.

Only one other Charger managed to score in double-figures as Kenan Parrish got 10 points and added six rebounds to his effort. The turnovers and inability to get to the line, shooting only three free throws in the game while Central Cabarrus knocked down 17 of their 22 attempts.

Northwood wrapped up the year 28-3. The Chargers were the champions of the Central 3A. Northwood won the regional championship for the fifth time in program history and appeared in their second NCHSAA state championship game in the last three years.

Central Cabarrus finished a perfect season with a record of 32-0. The Vikings were the champions of the South Piedmont 3A and won the school’s second regional championship. It was the school’s second boys basketball title, following up their first state championship win from 2000 when they defeated Dudley.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 3A boys basketball championship were Adriel Miller from Central Cabarrus and Griffin Hobbs from Northwood.