Champ Gary Woodland will play Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO – World No. 8 Louis Oosthuizen and 2019 U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland will play next month’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, major winners Jason Day, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, two-time Wyndham champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 Wyndham champion and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, East Carolina University alum Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris and 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas in the tournament field.

Oosthuizen is No. 6 in the FedExCup point standings, No. 8 in the Official World Golf Rankings and No. 3 in the European Tour Race to Dubai point standings. A native and resident of South Africa, Oosthuizen hasn’t won this season but his last three finishes were second at the U.S. Open, tied for third at The Open Championship and tied for second at last week’s 3M Open. In addition, he finished tied for second at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 2010 Open Championship is his only PGA TOUR victory, but he has 13 international wins. He played for the Presidents Cup international team in 2013, ’15, ’17 and ’19 and will make his first Wyndham Championship appearance next month.

Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach beating Brooks Koepka by three strokes. The University of Kansas alumnus is a four-time PGA TOUR winner. He hasn’t won yet this season but finished fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship, tied for sixth at the Valero Texas Open and tied for 11th at the 3M Open last weekend. He is 119th in the FedExCup point standings and 71st in the Official World Golf Rankings and will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance; he missed the cut here in 2012. Woodland supports junior golf through his namesake American Junior Golf Association event, the Gary Woodland Championship in Lawrence, Kan. He represented the United States in the 2019 Presidents Cup.