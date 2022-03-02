Champ Kyle Larson is back to his winning ways, looks to keep streak alive in Vegas

Didn’t take long for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsport’s driver, Kyle Larson, to get back to Victory Lane since he won the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway last November – two races to be exact. The 29-year-old from Elk Grove, California capitalized late at Auto Club Speedway last Sunday to get his first win of the 2022 season, his second at the 2-mile track and the 17th of his series career. Now the series defending champ is headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube this Sunday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Larson’s win has him joining DAYTONA 500 victor Austin Cindric as the first two drivers to lock themselves into the Playoffs this season. A good step in his endeavor to become the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson won five straight from 2006-2010.
It was not lost on Larson what a quick start like this means for him. The defending winner of this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was already thinking about the future in his post-race front-stretch interview at Auto Club Speedway.
“Definitely wild but cool to get a win here in California, and hopefully we get on a little streak,” said Larson.
Win streaks were a big part of Larsons 10-win season last year that led to his first series title. He became the fourth different driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win three or more consecutive races multiple times in a single season; joining NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Richard Petty (1967, 1971) and David Pearson (1968).
Larson has made 11 series starts at Las Vegas posting one win (2021), four top fives and eight top 10s. He has also led 224 laps at the 1.5-mile track.
Team Penske’s Cindric becomes first rookie to hold Cup points lead more than one race
Records are meant to be broken and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric is well on his way to etching his name into the record books.
With his out-of-the-box win in the season-opening DAYTONA 500 and then his 12th-place finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, the Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate has become the first rookie in series history to hold the points standings lead for more than one race (Daytona, Auto Club). Prior to this season, seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson was the only rookie to hold the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings lead during their rookie season but did so following just the Kansas Speedway race in 2002. Cindric currently holds an eight point lead over second place Joey Logano in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings.
Cindric also leads the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings over second place Todd Gilliland (-55) and third place Harrison Burton (-72).
Cindric now turns his attention to Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he will be making his NASCAR Cup Series track debut this weekend. He has made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas putting up three top fives and five top 10s.