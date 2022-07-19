Champion Kevin Kisner will defend his 2021 Wyndham Championship Title

GREENSBORO – Defending champion Kevin Kisner, who won last year’s Wyndham Championship after surviving a record-tying six-way playoff, will return to Sedgefield Country Club in two weeks to defend his title, the tournament announced today. The 83rd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 3-7, 2022.

Kisner joins former World No. 1 and major championship winners Adam Scott and Jason Day, 2019 champion J.T. Poston, World No. 15 Billy Horschel and three-time champion Davis Love III in the Wyndham Championship field.

One year ago, Kisner joined Scott, 2016 champion Si Woo Kim, Brandon Grace, Kevin Na and Roger Sloan in a six-way playoff that tied the PGA TOUR record for largest playoff to decide the 2021 tournament. All six players made par on the par-4 18th to force a second playoff hole. Kisner hit a brilliant shot into the green leaving just four feet for birdie. After each of the other five players made par, Kisner calmly stepped up and made birdie to claim the Sam Snead Cup and his fourth PGA TOUR victory. It was the first playoff victory of his career.

“I was pretty calm all day,” Kisner said after the win. “I was actually a little more amped up early on than coming down the stretch. That’s what’s crazy about humans and pressure, you never know when you’re going to be feeling it or how you’re going to react. When I got off to a pretty good start, I was feeling great. Feeling some heat, which is what we love. Then I didn’t really think I had a chance to win with four, five holes to go, so I wasn't feeling that pressure.

“Then getting into the playoff and all that was going on, you didn’t really have time to think about the pressure, you’re watching golf, trying to figure out what was going on, all these guys had putts to make birdie there on 18. I knew that I had a pretty good shot at making my putt. It was one of those putts you dream about having, three and a half, four feet, right edge, just get it going, so I wasn't too consumed with the pressure on my putt. It’s a crazy way to break the no-wins-in-playoff streak, but it was a fun week, awesome week.”

Kisner is 27th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 32nd in the FedExCup point standings. A native and resident of Aiken, S.C., he is a four-time PGA TOUR winner. He hasn’t won this season but finished second at the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play, tied for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii and fourth at THE PLAYERS Championship. He represented the United States in The Presidents Cup in 2017. In addition to last year’s win, Kisner finished tied for third in 2020 for his best finishes in nine previous Wyndham Championship appearances.

Wyndham Championship tickets are on sale now, and the tournament is offering a discount for advance ticket purchases. For example, daily grounds tickets for the first round of official tournament play on Thursday are just $60 but will increase to $70 on July 24, 2022. All ticket options, along with detailed pricing, are available for purchase by visiting http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Tournament tickets must be purchased online in advance; tickets cannot be purchased at the tournament entrance.

About the Wyndham Championship

