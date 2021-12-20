Charley Trippi's amazing life hits the century mark

Parker died on Nov. 6, 2013, at the age of 101.

Coming from a brutal sport where far too many have died far too young, Trippi and Parker truly beat the odds.

Smith gives the credit for Trippi's longevity to a lifelong commitment to moderation.

In everything he did.

"I never, ever saw him order more than two drinks," Smith said. “He didn't jog. He didn't lift weights. But he didn't do anything to excess. We live in a world of excuses, or overindulgence, drinking and eating too much. He will eat a dessert like the rest of us, but he's not having two. He's not having an extra helping of anything, except for greens maybe. That's just the way he managed his life.”

The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi has been a vibrant figure for most of his 100 years, whether it was attending autograph shows or doing yard work at his home. But the advancing years have finally caught up with him.

According to Smith, Trippi is largely deaf and can't really communicate with anyone except his family. He does have a favorite chair where he watches television, but his longtime friend isn't sure if he's aware of the great seasons his two favorite teams are having.