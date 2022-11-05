Charlotte Catholic powers past Reagan 48-22 in first round of 4-A state playoffs

PFAFFTOWN — Charlotte Catholic did nothing fancy in its 48-22 win over Reagan on Friday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs. It was mostly handoffs and a cloud of dust that led to plenty of touchdowns.

Scoring on seven of eight possessions, the Cougars’ running attack was on point and the Raiders had no answer. With the win, the Cougars (9-2) advance and will play at top-seeded Grimsley next week.

“We knew it was a tough draw,” said Coach Josh McGee of the Raiders. “In the first half we had some opportunities, but that 12th man on the field really hurt us in that one drive. But that’s a good football team we played tonight but I’m proud of my guys.”

The Cougars’ rushing attack, led by Griffin Sovine and Ethan Ellis, churned out the yardage seemingly at will. They combined for 49 carries, with Sovine doing most of the damage with 194 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Cougars, who had just two turnovers all season, didn’t have a turnover and quarterback Sean Boyle (8 of 12 passing for 121 yards) directed the offense without any problems.

“It’s tough to stop,” McGee said of the Cougars’ offense. “You don’t ever see it and you prepare for it all week, and then you throw the discipline on top and it’s a recipe for disaster.”

The Cougars opened up the game late in the third after the Raiders fumbled on their first possession of the second half. The Cougars put together a ground-and-pound drive of 10 plays that ended when Boyle scored from 1 yard out to make the score 28-7.

Running back Jaylen Moore of the Raiders, one of the many freshmen who helped the Raiders to an 8-3 record this season, scored on a 19-yard run to cut the margin to 28-14. But Sovine scored on two straight short runs to put the game out of reach.

As McGee addressed his team on the field afterward he thanked the seniors and told them this was the hardest part, the final game of their high-school careers.

One of those seniors, defensive lineman Semaj Turner, said the Cougars had an outstanding running game.

“The thing I liked about that team is they showed great sportsmanship; it was a dog fight, but we couldn’t come away with the win,” said Turner, who had two sacks.

Turner said he’s thankful for his time with the Raiders and will now look ahead to his college career at Duke.

“It’s the memories that I have and thankful for the guys I got to play with,” Turner said. “All we can do is continue to improve…. I’m thankful for everything.”

In the first half, the Cougars used their running game to start out but after a while spread their offense out just enough to keep the Raiders’ defense guessing. The Cougars’ opening series was nine rushing plays that ended on a short touchdown run from Sovine.

The Raiders scored on their first possession of the game thanks to a big play from freshman quarterback Jacob Smith, whose pass in the flat to Makhi Purvis went for 48 yards. Two plays later running back Tsion Sanders scored from 22 yards out to tie the game at 7.

On their next two possessions, however, the Cougars scored to take a 21-7 halftime lead. One of those touchdowns was aided on a fourth-down play when the Cougars were going to punt, but the Raiders had 12 players on the field and were called for the penalty.

Late in the half, Boyle tried to hit tight end Jack Larsen at the goal line on a long pass play, but it was nicely broken up by Turner and Landan Callahan. That was the first time in the game that the Raiders stopped a drive after the Cougars scored on their first three possessions of the game. As it turned out, that was the only time the Cougars didn’t score when they had the ball.

“It’s a great group,” McGee said of his seniors. “They’ve worked their tails off the last four seasons, and it’s sad to see those guys leave, but they’ve laid a foundation here that I think everybody will follow their lead.”

Notes: Reagan was making its eighth playoff appearance in 18 years of existence…. Charlotte Catholic’s principal is Kurt Telford, a former principal at West Forsyth…. Running back Jalen Moore, a freshman at Reagan, came into the playoff game averaging 12 yards a carry…. Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) and Semaj Tuner (Duke) of Reagan will be heading to college in January as early enrollees…. Charlotte Catholic also has two players committed to major colleges in quarterback Sean Boyle (West Virginia) and tight end Jack Larsen (Notre Dame)…. Wide receiver Makhi Purvis, one of the many seniors on the Raiders, wears No. 4, the same number his father, Monte, wore as a quarterback at Parkland High School and Winston-Salem State. Monte Purvis is the wide receivers coach for the Raiders.