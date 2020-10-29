Chris Paul embraces his time back home in Winston-Salem

During the conclusion of the NBA season in the COVID-19 bubble in Orlando, Paul promoted about 15 HBCUs by wearing their school names on his Nike shoes during games.

“That was fun, but it was kind of crazy because one guy that was working one of the cameras for us down there pulled me aside one day,” Paul said. “And he said, you know I’m a Virginia Union graduate. So that’s just how small a world it is, but my point is folks shouldn’t be shy to voice that they graduated from an HBCU.”

Paul said his memories of WSSU started early at football games. He also said his AAU team would practice at the Gaines Center.

The only time he felt old during his time on WSSU’s campus, he said, was when he asked students whether they knew who C.E. Gaines was.

“The one student said, 'We just call it the Gaines Center,'” Paul said. “So they didn’t really know.”

Paul said he then gave the students a history lesson about Clarence “Big House” Gaines and his impact.

“Coach Gaines was a celebrity to me when I was growing up, and he knew my grandfather (the late Nathaniel Jones),” Paul said. “I’ve got so many memories because this is Winston-Salem and this is where my heart is.”