Chris Paul, former Wake Forest star, acquired by Phoenix from Oklahoma City

“I don’t get home here to Winston as much as I would like,” Paul said during a Facebook Live chat with WSSU president Elwood Robinson in late October. “But I love it when I do get back here because it helped shape who I am.”

Paul graduated from West Forsyth and played for the Deacons for two seasons, from 2003 to '05. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and national Freshman of the Year by Sporting News, Basketball Times and College Insider. As a sophomore, he guided Wake Forest to a No. 1 overall ranking and was a first-team All-ACC selection.

Paul was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the Rookie of the Year and a two-time member of the Olympic gold-medal winning teams in 2008 and 2012.

Paul was an All-Star for the 10th time this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists. Phoenix becomes his fourth team in less than four years; he was with the Los Angeles Clippers through the 2016-17 season, then spent two years in Houston, then last year with the Thunder after being acquired as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets.

Paul is also president of the National Basketball Players Association. The trade reunites him with Suns coach Monty Williams; Paul played for Williams in 2010-11 when Williams was in his first season coaching the New Orleans Hornets.