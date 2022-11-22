Christ the King rolls by Rosewood 6-0 for second straight title

BROWNS SUMMIT, NC – Christ the King pushed past Rosewood 6-0 to win the 2022 1A Men’s Soccer State Championship, claiming their second consecutive title. Drew Hansen netted two goals and had an assist on his way to being named the Most Valuable Player for the Championship.

Rosewood put up a galliant fight, particularly in the first few minutes. The Crusaders broke through early though, seven minutes in Marcos Frias found himself with some space on the right flank, sliding a ball through the edge of the box to the middle of the field finding Drew Hansen. Hansen made no mistake with a strong finish low into the left side of the net.

Seven minutes later in the 14th minute, Olivier Harrison was the man on the spot as Eagles goalkeeper Mick Smith made two spectacular point-blank saves, but the rebound off the second opportunity fell to Harrison. Harrison blasted it home from 12 yards out to put the Crusaders in the lead 2-0. Hansen added his second on a penalty shot just two minutes later and Christ the King carried a 3-0 lead into half.

In the second half the Eagles started out on the front foot, firing a few good opportunities towards net, but Crusaders keeper William Santschi was up to the task. The Crusaders ended any doubt when Nik Seguin collected a loose ball and deposited it in the bottom right corner of the net for a 4-0 lead. Seguin got an assist on the fifth Crusader goal, when Frias finished a give-and-go off his powerful right foot.

Christian Defenbaugh finished the scoring, poking a floating ball with his right foot off of the free kick by Hansen in the 57th minute. Defenbaugh stuck his foot out just in front of his defender, who had him well marked, but Defenbaugh’s one-timer bested good marking to make it 6-0.

Rosewood finished the season 23-3-0. The Eagles were 11-1 as the champions of the Carolina 1A. The Eagles won the Eastern Regional Final for the first time in program history, collecting their first State Championship appearance.

Christ the King wrapped up the year 20-3-5 winning the Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A with a record of 10-1-1. The Crusaders won the program’s third Western Regional Championship and second-straight State Championship.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the NC Farm Bureau to recognize two athletes from each State Championship event with NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 1A Men’s Soccer State Championship Match were Olivier Harrison from Christ the King and Jesus Salas Ramirez from Rosewood.