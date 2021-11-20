Christ the King runs away from Voyager 3-0 for first 1A soccer title

CARY – Christ the King got a pair of goals from Marcos Frias to down Voyager Academy 3-0 and win the 1A Men’s Soccer State Championship. The State Championship was the first in program history for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders opened the game on the front foot, providing pressure on the Viking backline for the opening 10 minutes. Voyager struggled to clear the ball from their own end during that stretch as Drew Hansen, Frias and Alex Neal kept the ball hemmed up on the Viking side of the pitch.

Voyager eventually found their footing, as Emory Crichlow and Ryan Dillon were able to get a few shots off on frame before the game reached the 20th minute. However, in the 23rd minute Christ the King flipped the field quickly on a counter opportunity and the ball was deflected high in the air in the Viking box. As the ball fell about 10 yards from goal, it found the foot of Frias, who switched it quickly to his right foot and slipped it low and hard past the Voyager keeper to open the scoring and give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

The Crusaders added another marker in the 65th minute as they won a corner kick and the ball trickled through the box before Olivier Harrison chipped it in front of an open Dillon Kocher who volleyed it home off his right boot to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.