Christ the King runs away from Voyager 3-0 for first 1A soccer title

CARY – Christ the King got a pair of goals from Marcos Frias to down Voyager Academy 3-0 and win the 1A Men’s Soccer State Championship. The State Championship was the first in program history for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders opened the game on the front foot, providing pressure on the Viking backline for the opening 10 minutes. Voyager struggled to clear the ball from their own end during that stretch as Drew Hansen, Frias and Alex Neal kept the ball hemmed up on the Viking side of the pitch.
Voyager eventually found their footing, as Emory Crichlow and Ryan Dillon were able to get a few shots off on frame before the game reached the 20th minute. However, in the 23rd minute Christ the King flipped the field quickly on a counter opportunity and the ball was deflected high in the air in the Viking box. As the ball fell about 10 yards from goal, it found the foot of Frias, who switched it quickly to his right foot and slipped it low and hard past the Voyager keeper to open the scoring and give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders added another marker in the 65th minute as they won a corner kick and the ball trickled through the box before Olivier Harrison chipped it in front of an open Dillon Kocher who volleyed it home off his right boot to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.
As Voyager scrambled to get back in the match a minute later, Charley Whight picked up his second yellow card and the Viking had to finish the final 14 minutes a man down. Playing shorthanded, the Vikings conceded a foul at the top of the penalty area in the 73rd minute. Frias hammered a free kick with his right foot, curling it around the wall and past the keeper from about 22 yards out to ice the Crusader win and cement his selection as the 1A State Championship Match MVP.
Voyager Academy finished the season 17-2-3. The Vikings were 10-0-0 as the champions of the Triangle North 1A Conference. The Vikings won the Eastern Regional final for the second time in program history, returning the State Finals for the first time since 2018.
Christ the King concluded the year 22-1-0. The Crusaders collected the conference title in the Catawba Shores Athletic 1A posting a perfect 10-0-0 record. The Crusaders won the program’s first State Championship and second regional title. They reached the State Finals for the first time since falling in the 2019 1A Final to Franklin Academy 3-2.
The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize two student-athletes from each state championship who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the year. The winners of the 2021 1A Men’s Soccer NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards were Marcos Frias from Christ the King and Mason Alim from Voyager Academy.