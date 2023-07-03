Chuck Doak, a former Southwest Guilford football coach, came to High Point Central this spring as a defensive coordinator but is now the head coach, the school announced at the end of June.

“More than anything, it is an opportunity to give back to a program that has struggled a little bit recently but in the past has been a very good program. For me, it is a wonderful chance to hopefully regain some of that glory,” Doak said. “To be able to step in as head coach is something that I have always wanted to do, but in my last stint as head coach, I had some personal family issues, not in my immediate family but with my mother that caused me to have to step down and take care of some family matters.

“Not having to deal with that, having a great coaching staff, a good support staff, I mean, this looks like a wonderful opportunity. I can’t explain how excited I am.”

High Point Central has a proud football history that includes three state championships, but it has gone 23-60 since 2015, and 7-20 over the past three seasons under Coach Jacob Sheffield. The Bison went 0-11 the year before Sheffield’s arrival, then sunk to 1-9 last season after going a combined 6-11 the previous two seasons.

Sheffield was the coach during spring practice, but the school gave no reason for his departure. Athletics Director Mike Cook said Doak has been the interim coach for a couple of weeks. He added that he has known Doak for about 25 years and liked the experience and track record of hard work that Doak brings with him.

Doak has 28 years of experience between assistant, coordinator and head coaching capacities. That includes stints at Lexington, Southeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts.

As a head coach, Doak led Southwest to a 14-15 record in three seasons from 2019-2021. He said that his mother’s illness prompted him to step down from that position and serve as an assistant under new Coach Marlon White during the 2022 season. Doak was assistant head coach, coaching the defensive line and handling responsibilities related to college recruiting.

Before then, he had served seven years as defensive coordinator at Southwest from 2011-2017, before becoming CATA’s coach for the 2018 season.

Doak, a former East Carolina rugby player, said he was enthused by a group of sophomores and juniors on the football team that he described as hard-working, but he said that he has a small number of seniors. His plan for rebuilding the program began with inviting every incoming boy to join the team and says the second step is getting the community involved.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a bunch of different coaches throughout my 28 years of coaching and I’ve taken something from all of them,” Doak said. “One of the guys I had the opportunity to work with was Gary Whitman, who as we know was a state champion here at High Point Central, coached that team in 1999, but I learned a lot from him in our time together in Lexington. Having been from Lexington, I pull from the different aspects of young men and some of the family struggles that these young men bring to school with them each and every day.”

Doak was named Central’s baseball coach in May, for a team that went 2-18 under Dwayne McGruder in 2023. He will stay in that position with this new job and will be a physical education teacher.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to coach here at High Point Central,” Doak said. “I mean, who wouldn’t be at a school this historic that means this much to the city of High Point? This is a golden opportunity.”