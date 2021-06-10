City of Reidsville pays homage to Teague, Rams staff and players

Reidsville will hit the gridiron for a preseason scrimmage Aug. 13 against an opponent yet to be announced, then the regular season begins Aug. 20 with a highly-anticipated home matchup against Mid-State 3A Conference powerhouse Western Alamance.

That’s a lightning-quick turnaround from RHS’s championship game to the opener which is a little less than 13 weeks away.

Like the Rams, the Warriors are perennial post season contenders and have been at the top of the Mid-State 3A Conference standings for the better part of the last decade.

Not only will the Rams enter a completely realigned conference with newcomers West Stokes, Walkertown, North Forsyth and High Point Andrews, but fellow county rivals Morehead and McMichael will also join the new league.

In addition, Reidsville has a very challenging out-of-conference schedule with marquee matchups against Greensboro Page at home and a road trip to another Mid-State 3A powerhouse program in Eastern Alamance in addition to longtime county foe Rockingham. All of the out-of-conference matchups this season are sure to pack the stands given the combined reputations of excellence by the Rams, Warriors, Pirates and Eagles over the years and all four have very passionate fan bases.