City of Reidsville pays homage to Teague, Rams staff and players

The City of Reidsville recognized Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague, staff members, as well as players for their hard work and the distinguished achievement of winning a North Carolina high school and program record of 22 state championships Tuesday evening.
RHS won their most recent title in a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage May 8 in the 2020 2A NCHSAA state championship game.
With Teague at the helm, the Reidsville has won eight state crowns since the program’s first title in 1930. Former RHS head coach Hap Perry won seven and tied twice in championship games from 1930 to 1945. He was 7-1-2 in state title games over the course of his legendary career.
Teague and company are 8-2 in state championship appearances to date. Doug Robertson won another title as the Rams head coach in 2009 during his three-year stint when Teague left to become the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College before returning to Reidsville in 2012.
The coach was presented with two commemorative canvases for display for the 2020-2021 state championship with images provided by local photographer and the programs reidsvillefootball.com web site administrator Shea Widerman.
After wrapping up the state championship with a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage at UNC’s Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill May 8, the Rams don’t get much of a break with voluntary summer workouts already underway.
Reidsville will hit the gridiron for a preseason scrimmage Aug. 13 against an opponent yet to be announced, then the regular season begins Aug. 20 with a highly-anticipated home matchup against Mid-State 3A Conference powerhouse Western Alamance.
That’s a lightning-quick turnaround from RHS’s championship game to the opener which is a little less than 13 weeks away.
Like the Rams, the Warriors are perennial post season contenders and have been at the top of the Mid-State 3A Conference standings for the better part of the last decade.
Not only will the Rams enter a completely realigned conference with newcomers West Stokes, Walkertown, North Forsyth and High Point Andrews, but fellow county rivals Morehead and McMichael will also join the new league.
In addition, Reidsville has a very challenging out-of-conference schedule with marquee matchups against Greensboro Page at home and a road trip to another Mid-State 3A powerhouse program in Eastern Alamance in addition to longtime county foe Rockingham. All of the out-of-conference matchups this season are sure to pack the stands given the combined reputations of excellence by the Rams, Warriors, Pirates and Eagles over the years and all four have very passionate fan bases.
Expectations will once again be high for a Rams program that has made it to the state championship round the last five-consecutive years where they have won four times since 2016, including the last three in a row.
After losing 17 key seniors from this past seasons title team, there are a lot of holes to fill, but as Reidsville has continually proven over the better part of the last two decades, they don’t rebuild, they reload.
REIDSVILLE FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
• 28 State Championship Appearances
• 22 State Championship Titles including two co-championships
• The Rams averaged 49.5 points per game offensively while the defense allowed just 7.7 points on average and posted five shutouts and closed out the season undefeated at 10-0 in 2021
REIDSVILLE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Year Results Head Coach
1930 Reidsville 20, Apex 7 Lindsey Jackson “Hap” Perry (1927-1945)
1931 Reidsville 6, Apex 0 Hap Perry
1932 Reidsville 32, Elizabeth 6 Hap Perry
1934 Edenton 6, Reidsville 0 Hap Perry
1937 Reidsville 19, Hamlett 6 Hap Perry
1939 Reidsville 18, Hamlett 0 Hap Perry
1940 Reidsville 14, Elizabeth City 12 Hap Perry
1943 Reidsville 6, Laurinburg 6 Hap Perry
1944 Reidsville 6, Laurinburg 6 Hap Perry
1945 Reidsville 27, Laurinburg 0 Hap Perry
1949 Henderson 26, Reidsville 14 George Washington Wingfield (1946-1960)
1950 Reidsville 26, Henderson 0 George Wingfield
1951 Lumberton 18, Reidsville 13 George Wingfield
1954 Reidsville 20, Graham 6 George Wingfield
1963 Reidsville 0, Brevard 0 O.M. (Bo) Sacrinty (1963-1967)
1969 Reidsville 35, Mt. Airy 12 John Morris (1967-1973)
1970 Reidsville 10, Pisgah 7 John Morris
2002 Reidsville 34, Bandys 14 Jimmy Teague (1992-2008 / first stint)
2003 Reidsville 68, Bandys 12 Jimmy Teague
2005 Shelby 26, Reidsville 18 Jimmy Teague
2007 Reidsville 28, Shelby 20 Jimmy Teague
2008 Reidsville 24, Lincoln 7 Jimmy Teague
2009 Reidsville 28, Newton-Conover 6 Doug Robertson (2009-2011)
2016 Reidsville 58, Edenton Holmes 12 Jimmy Teague (2012-present / current stint)
2017 Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Reidsville 28 Jimmy Teague
2018 Reidsville 31, Northeastern 28 Jimmy Teague
2019 Reidsville 14, Northeastern 0 Jimmy Teague
2021 Reidsville 35, Mountain Heritage 6 Jimmy Teague
2021 Reidsville Fall Football Schedule
Pre Season Aug. 13 Farm Bureau Jamboree versus opponent, TBA - 6 p.m.
Week 1 Aug. 20 Non-Conference versus Western Alamance
Week 2 Aug. 27 Non-Conference versus Page, 7 p.m.
Week 3 Sept. 3 Non-Conference at Rockingham
Week 4 Sept. 10 Non-Conference at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.
Week 5 Sept. 17 Conference at HP Andrews
Week 6 Sept. 24 Conference versus N. Forsyth
Week 7 Oct. 1 Conference at Walkertown
Week 8 Oct. 8 BYE WEEK
Week 9 Oct. 15 Conference versus West Stokes
Week 10 Oct. 22 Conference versus McMichael
Week 11 Oct. 29 Conference at Morehead
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.