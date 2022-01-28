Clark adds Dawsey to Mountaineers coaching staff

The Aggies went 8-4 in the 2021 regular season and 9-1 with a 41-27 victory in the Orange Bowl during the 2020 season. They scored at least 40 points in eight different games during Dawsey’s two seasons on staff.

Dawsey also worked with a first-round draft pick at receiver (Michael Clayton) and won a national title as a graduate assistant on Saban’s LSU staff that included Fisher in 2003, then spent the next three seasons as a full-time assistant at USF before returning to his alma mater.

In his last 15 seasons on a college staff, Dawsey has been with teams that have qualified for a bowl every year and gone 10-4 in bowl games — Texas A&M didn’t play its bowl game in 2021. He also has experience as a high school coach (1998, 2002) and as a training camp assistant with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams (2001).

Dawsey is regarded in college coaching circles as one of the nation’s best recruiters, having been named a Top 25 national recruiter and Top 10 ACC recruiter by Rivals in 2011, 2012 and 2015. He was tabbed the 2011 ACC Recruiter of the Year by SI.com and has also been recognized as one of the nation’s best by 247Sports and ESPN.com. He helped FSU attract a top-five recruiting class in six of seven years from 2011-17.