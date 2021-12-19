Clemson's Swinney names coordinators, promotes assistants

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney promoted from within when looking for new coordinators, naming Brandon Streeter to lead the Tigers' offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn to handle the defense.

Swinney announced the staff changes a short time after the school's board of trustees approved the contracts Tuesday.

Streeter was the team's quarterbacks coach and will take over for Tony Elliott, who was hired as Virginia's head coach last week.

Goodwin and Conn will replace Brent Venables, who left to become Oklahoma's head coach on Dec. 5.

Streeter, like Elliott, is a former Clemson player who joined Swinney's staff in 2014. He worked with the teams' quarterbacks and served as recruiting coordinator from his hiring until 2019.

Streeter's salary was increased from $615,000 a year to $925,000.

Goodwin is in 10th season in two stints with the Tigers, where he started in 2009 as a graduate assistant. He served as a defensive analyst for Venables from 2012-14 before going to the Arizona Cardinals.