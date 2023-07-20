Hundreds of coaches filled nearly every seat on one side of the Greensboro Coliseum to glean any bit of wisdom they could from Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams.

The legendary coaches, who between them have won eight national championships, appeared together on Monday at a coaching clinic that was part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the North Carolina Coaches Association All-Star games. Coach K of Duke is the winningest college coach of all time, and Williams, who led both Kansas and North Carolina, is the only coach to take two different programs to over 400 victories and four Final Fours each.

Monday’s clinic will be telecast later on ESPN and the ACC Network. The clinic was hosted by Wes Durham, son of the late UNC play-by-play man Woody Durham, and the godson of Smith Barrier, the Greensboro Daily News sports editor who helped start the event along with Greensboro Senior High coach Bob Jamieson.

“Have you guys ever done this before?” Durham asked.

“We’ve done it with a lot more distinguished people asking us questions,” Williams joked.

If the high school coaches were hoping to hear tips on how to match the success of the men they came to see, they left learning about building relationships and the impact they can have.

The Chicago-born Krzyzewski said he knew he wanted to coach from age 16. A captain for Army who was coached by Bob Knight, he then was an Army officer for five years before becoming a graduate assistant at Indiana.

“If you never do anything wrong, you are not going to really accomplish what you could accomplish, so you need people around you to make you better,” Krzyzewski said. “ … We all are given some opportunities in our lives. I’ve probably been given more than most, but the opportunities, especially from Tom Butters, who was my athletic director (at Duke), it was an opportunity followed by belief. They not only gave you a chance to work, they believed even in the toughest times.”

Williams said no one in his family had ever gone to college, but his high school coach, Buddy Baldwin, had a powerful influence on him.

“My high school years were the most important years of my entire life,” Williams said. “ ... You have the power and you have the benefit of being a tremendous influence on some young people that will change them for the rest of their lives.”

The two coaches also shared thoughts on the current state of college basketball. Krzyzewski said that “accountability is not alive and well,” while Williams said that college commitments from high school prospects have become more like dinner reservations than wholehearted pledges.

Williams and Coach K, who retired a year apart, agreed that they missed the interactions with players and the relationships but not so much the other aspects of the grind. When asked about adapting over time, Coach K said that the younger generation of players seemed to have shorter attention spans, but viewed his players as being the same age rather than thinking of them in terms of being from a particular generation.

“I never adapted my values,” the coach said.

For Williams, it was important to maintain certain principles over the years. He said that he only chewed out a player if they had a lack of hustle or weren’t concentrating.

In recruiting, they didn’t dismiss that the prospects they looked at had basketball talent, but also emphasized character and signs that indicated success within their programs. Krzyzewski said that a prospect’s relationship with their mother was an indicator for him. Williams recalled a time where he lost interest in a player because that person snapped at their mother during a recruiting visit.

The talk shifted to the game and the coaches’ experiences. For Krzyzewski, the toughest games to prepare for were the NCAA tournament games because of the single-elimination format vs. the NBA’s multiple playoff series. Williams agreed, but mentioned going against the zone defenses of Temple and Syracuse, Eddie Sutton and his Oklahoma State “hand-to-hand combat” defenses, and Tony Bennett’s effective but not as physical brand of basketball at Virginia.

Williams also drew laughs from the coaches when he mentioned “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye as a go-to pregame song.

The state of college athletics also came up, especially the impact of NIL. Williams said that the implementation of NIL should have been more like someone gradually learning how to ride a bike. As a result, the environment isn’t ideal with different states having different rules instead of there being a universal policy.

Krzyzewski said that the sport should bring in coaches for representation to get a better feel for the situations the players face. For Williams, he thinks that having a czar or person in leadership for college basketball specifically would help.

The Duke-Carolina rivalry is considered one of the biggest in sports. The schools are just 10 miles apart, the fan bases are deeply passionate, and there’s a high level of talent at both schools. Despite the competition, the two retirees have mutual respect for each other, which one coach acknowledged.

“I think the biggest things that I got out of it were that both coaches loved their players and that they were extended family and how they had mentors who were so important to them in their lives,” said Greensboro Day boys coach Freddy Johnson, who had a front-row seat. “I think the second thing, their relationship with each other really stood out and how close they were. I don’t know how many people knew that, but they are very close friends.”

