College basketball better equipped this season to manage pandemic

“I feel like we are getting to the end of the road with it,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “With boosters and the amount of players that have already had it, I’d like to think that we’ll be OK from here on out in terms of being able to play games.”

By this time a year ago, the NCAA already had decided to stage its entire Division I men’s basketball tournament in controlled environments in and around Indianapolis rather than the traditional 13 cities around the country. A similar decision for the women’s event was a month away.

This season, there are no such plans, as the NCAA affirmed last week. Not to dismiss the current, and perhaps future, challenges.

The ACC has postponed league nine games, though two by only a day.

After last season, administrators, coaches and athletes at least are attuned to the physical and mental tolls disruptions bring.

For example, a team competing for the first time in 10, 12 or more days will be compromised, especially if its practices have been limited, and pushing too hard too soon in the aftermath can cause injuries.