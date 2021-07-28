COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS

NC State’s Gibson named to Rimington Watch List
RALEIGH — Wolfpack fifth-year player Grant Gibson has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. He is one of 40 players at his position to make the preseason list for the award that honors the nation’s top center.
Gibson, who was recently named the third-best returning interior offensive lineman in the nation by ESPN, is a second-team preseason Sporting News and PFF All-American. He has been NC State’s starting in center in the last 24 games – taking over for first-round draft NFL pick Garrett Bradbury, the 2019 recipient of the Rimington Trophy.
In 2020, Gibson allowed just four pressures on 443 pass block snaps. He played in every offensive snap of the regular season.
Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.
The Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner: Walter Camp, Sporting News and the Football Writers.
Mountaineers Hunter is in the Rimington running
BOONE — App State's Baer Hunter has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation's top center.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound super senior is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who moved to center in the spring after starting the last 31 games at right guard. Change isn't new to him, though, considering he began his App State career as a defensive lineman and spent time at tight end before becoming a standout offensive lineman who has 38 total starts entering the 2021 season.
"The transition has been great," Hunter said Thursday at Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans. "You guys will be able to see all the hard work I've put in. The motivation behind it? I love my teammates, and I love Appalachian State."
A member of the Outland Trophy watch list last season, Hunter earned first-team All-Sun Belt recognition from the league and led the Mountaineers in knockdown blocks after posting 68 during the 11-game regular season. He helped App State rank seventh nationally by rushing for 264.9 yards per game, including 500 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win against North Texas.
He made his offensive line debut in 2018 after finishing the 2017 season at tight end.
"He played defensive line, we moved him to tight end, and I wanted him to be a starter because I saw a lot of potential in his ability," said head coach Shawn Clark, who was Hunter's position coach for two years. "I told Baer that if he came in here and bought into it to the best of his ability, he'd have the chance to play in the National Football League, and he's done that. He's taken that seriously. The way he goes about his daily business, there's not much joking with Baer Hunter on the practice field. He wants to be as good as he possibly can be every single day. There's no doubt in my mind he will be a valuable asset in our program this year, and he wants to be the best center in our conference."
Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $4.8 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.
Pearson up for Mackey Award
BOONE — App State's Henry Pearson has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college tight end.
The award is named after NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey, who is considered to be the best tight end in football history.
Pearson had four touchdown catches in his final five games of an injury-interrupted 2021 season. He finished the year with 16 catches for 180 yards in nine games, capping the season with touchdown catches of 22 and 11 yards in the Myrtle Beach Bowl win against North Texas.
Pearson recorded six catches for 109 yards over the final two games and increased his career total to six touchdown receptions.
Peoples in the running for Doak Walker Award
BOONE — App State running back Camerun Peoples is on the watch list for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college running back.
In 15 career games, Peoples has totaled 1,311 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Despite making just five starts last season, he rushed for a league-high 1,124 yards (10th nationally) with 12 touchdowns (13th nationally) and averaged 6.7 yards per rush (making him one of just 14 players nationally to rush for 500-plus yards with a per-carry average that high).
In his first full season after redshirting in 2018 and missing almost the entire 2019 season because of an injury, Peoples in 2020 tied Buffalo's Jaret Patterson for the FBS lead in rushes of 50 or more yards (five) and led the nation with four rushes of 60-plus yards.
With App State looking to make it nine straight years producing a 1,000-yard rusher — now the longest streak among FBS programs — Peoples reached that plateau by running for an NCAA bowl-record 317 yards and five touchdowns on just 22 carries in the Myrtle Beach Bowl victory against North Texas.
The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.