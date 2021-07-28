COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound super senior is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who moved to center in the spring after starting the last 31 games at right guard. Change isn't new to him, though, considering he began his App State career as a defensive lineman and spent time at tight end before becoming a standout offensive lineman who has 38 total starts entering the 2021 season.

"He played defensive line, we moved him to tight end, and I wanted him to be a starter because I saw a lot of potential in his ability," said head coach Shawn Clark, who was Hunter's position coach for two years. "I told Baer that if he came in here and bought into it to the best of his ability, he'd have the chance to play in the National Football League, and he's done that. He's taken that seriously. The way he goes about his daily business, there's not much joking with Baer Hunter on the practice field. He wants to be as good as he possibly can be every single day. There's no doubt in my mind he will be a valuable asset in our program this year, and he wants to be the best center in our conference."