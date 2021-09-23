College Football Playoff expansion enters negotiation stage

The whole point of going to 12 teams was to provide a solution to the access issue. So why not just stick with the plan? See above for concerns about that extra round of games, but there are other sticking points, the biggest of which could be the Rose Bowl.

THE GRANDDADY OF THEM ALL

The Rose Bowl has historically been viewed as a stumbling block in the evolution of college football's postseason. The Big Ten and then-Pac-10 didn't even participate in the initial iteration of the Bowl Championship Series, the Bowl Alliance. The Rose Bowl, with its grand stage and valuable New Year's Day time slot, was good enough.

Over the years, the Big Ten and Pac-12 ceded some access to the Rose Bowl and even some of its revenue. At a time when conferences are furiously competing with each other and in need of every last dime to do so, the Pac-12 and Big Ten aren't rushing to relinquish more Rose Bowl exposure and revenue.

Ideally, the Rose Bowl and its partner conferences would like an expanded playoff built around a traditional Rose Bowl, matching Pac-12 and Big Ten as much as possible and kicking off on Jan. 1 at about 5 p.m. EST.

Is that easier with eight rather than 12?

TELEVISION'S ROLE